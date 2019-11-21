The S.C. High School League's executive committee has denied an appeal from Oceanside Collegiate Academy for relief from penalties recently handed down by the league.

Oceanside Collegiate was fined $16,500 and forced to forfeit four football games for using ineligible player during the season.

The executive committee heard OCA's appeal this week and announced its decision on Thursday.

Results of Executive Committee Appeals:•River Bluff High School (hardship eligibility) - Denied•Brashier Middle College Charter High School (hardship eligibility) – Denied •Oceanside Collegiate Academy High School (sanction relief) – Denied — SCHSL (@SCHSL) November 21, 2019

The SCHSL determined that Oceanside had allowed junior varsity players to participate in varsity games in the same week on four occasions this season, a violation of league rules.

The Landsharks won all nine of the regular-season games, but the forfeits dropped them the No. 4 seed in the Class AA Lower State playoffs and cost them their Region 6-AA championship.

OCA has won two playoff games, and is at Woodland on Friday night in the Lower State semifinals.