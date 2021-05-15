Oceanside Collegiate, Philip Simmons claim boys state tennis titles; Wando finishes as runner-up

FLORENCE - Area high school boys tennis teams went 2 for 3 in their bid to capture state championships on Saturday at the Florence Tennis Center.
Oceanside Collegiate won the AAA title by blanking Clinton, while Philip Simmons won the Class AA crown by beating St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville 4-2.
Wando reached the Class AAAAA finals but came up on the short end, losing 6-0 to T.L. Hanna.
Oceanside Collegiate’s 6-0 win in the finals capped off an undefeated season for the Landsharks.
OCA got wins at all five singles, led by sophomore Carson Baker at No. 1. In fact, the top five singles performers did not lose a match all season. Seniors Ethan Baly, Haagen Williams and Sam Blount, and junior John Iacofano rounded out the top five.
“Incredible group of kids who put in a lot of work to make this happen,” coach Shawn Harris said. “We played very well today, which is no surprise. This team has been great all season, and I am really happy for them. Next year will be a challenge, but we plan to enjoy this one for a while.”
A few weeks ago, it appeared that Class AA/A would not have a state tournament due to a lack of schools fielding teams. The SCHSL amended its rule that required at least 13 schools compete in the sport, dropping the number to 12 after Philip Simmons appealed to the SCHSL executive committee.
The Iron Horses, ranked as the state’s top seed, made the most of its opportunity, breezing through the playoff bracket. Philip Simmons also won the state title in 2019.
Sophomore Zade Hyatt clinched the championship with a win at No. 2 singles.
“It was a fun, fun year,” Philip Simmons coach Richard Schulz said. “We didn’t have any superstars, just a bunch of blue-collar kids who enjoyed competing. Today was a war. It really could have gone the other way. I’m so proud of the way our kids battled all day. It’s a great team win and it’s very deserved.”
Also notching victories for the Iron Horses were Jordan Mercado at No. 3 singles, Keith Lemke at No. 4 singles, and the doubles team of Matthew Esse and Soren Spina.
“Zade was spectacular today,” Schulz said. “He’s our leader, our team MVP. He showed why today.”
Wando’s lone loss of the season came in the finals. The Warriors may have surprised some with their deep run, according to coach Charlie Painter.
“We graduated our top four from last year’s team, which didn’t get their chance due to COVID,” Painter said. “It’s a real credit to these guys for getting this far. I don’t think many expected us to get this far.”
Though shut out, Wando was in several close matches against Hanna. But the Warriors failed to finish off the close contests.
“All the credit to T.L. Hanna, they were better today and they deserved to win,” Painter said. “I thought they played very well. We played pretty well also. We just came up a little short.”