Oceanside Collegiate golfer sets state record at SCHSL championship

Oceanside Collegiate golfer Emma Schimpf won medalist honors at the Class AAA state golf tournament on Tuesday. Schimpf did one better than winning, she also set the state record for low score in a championship by shooting 133 over the 36-hole event at the Hackler Course in Conway.

Schimpf shot 67 in the first round and bettered that score by a shot with a 66 on Tuesday. Oceanside Collegiate, the defending state champion, finished seventh overall.

Bishop England posted a third-place finish in the team standings. Grayson Bonner shot 146 to finish sixth as an individual, earning all-state honors.

Wando finished fifth in the Class AAAAA tournament, shooting a combined team score of 687 over 36 holes. Lexington won the championship at 578.

Wando senior Nicole Whatley earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish, posting a final score of 147.

Tennis state championships

Girls tennis takes center stage this weekend as the S.C. High School League state championships involve three Lowcountry teams. The championship matches will take place on Saturday in Florence at the Dr. Eddie Floyd tennis center.

In its first season of competition, Lucy Beckham High School is playing for the Class AAAA state title, taking on perennial contender Greenville, last year’s state runner-up. The Bengals advanced to the finals after beating defending state champion Hilton Head on Tuesday. The championship match begins at 10 a.m.

Bishop England will play Chapman in the Class AAA finals at 1 p.m. The Bishops are seeking a fifth consecutive state championship in AAA and a 10th straight state title overall. Bishop England won five straight championships in Class AA before moving up a classification. The finals is a rematch of last year’s championship. Bishop England holds 24 state titles overall, most in state history.

Philip Simmons is making its first appearance in championship play, advancing to Saturday’s Class AA final against Christ Church. Philip Simmons advanced to the Lower State finals a year ago and cleared that hurdle with a 5-1 win over Woodland. Christ Church has won four consecutive state titles in Class AA and 15 state championships overall.

Wando narrowly missed on its effort to reach the Class AAAAA finals, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Socastee in the Lower State finals on Tuesday.

Volleyball playoffs

Area volleyball powers remain alive in the S.C. High School League playoffs. The second round of action is Thursday night.

In Class AAAAA, Wando will travel to Lexington for a rematch of last year’s Lower State finals, won by Lexington. The winner Thursday advances to the Lower State finals next Tuesday.

In AAAA, James Island knocked off two-time defending state champion North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and will play at Aiken in the Lower State semifinals on Thursday.

Bishop England advanced to the Lower State semifinals with a first-round win over Waccamaw. The Bishops will travel to Gilbert on Thursday.

Oceanside Collegiate also has advanced in Class AAA and will host Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Thursday. The Landsharks reached the Class AA state finals in each of the last two years.

Philip Simmons advanced to the Lower State semifinals and will host Buford on Thursday.

SCISA cross country

SCISA will hold its state cross country championship meet Saturday at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. The Class AAA girls meet will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the boys meet at 9:15. The AA races begin at 11:45 a.m., followed by Class A at 3:10 p.m.

Porter-Gaud’s girls are the defending Class AAA champions while Ashley Hall was the state runner-up a year ago.