The S.C. High School League is reviewing a complaint that Oceanside Collegiate Academy's football team violated league rules by using players in both junior varsity and varsity games last week.

Oceanside coach and athletic director Chad Grier said Wednesday that he's aware of the allegations stemming from last week's 70-0 victory over Philip Simmons High School.

"We are aware of the complaint that was filed with the (High School League)," Grier said. "We are reviewing it right now and we are working really hard on a response. As soon as we have something definitive, we will certainly address it then."

Oceanside principal Brenda Corley said she does not believe the school violated any rules.

"We don't believe we did anything wrong neither in spirit or letter of the rule," she said in an e-mail. "We will let you know as soon as we know the outcome."

A spokesperson for Berkeley County School District confirmed Wednesday that the complaint came from "representatives of Philip Simmons High School concerning the potential use of players in a junior varsity and varsity contest."

Philip Simmons is located in Berkeley County. Oceanside Collegiate is a charter school in Mount Pleasant. Both are members of Region 6-AA. Oceanside is 8-0 heading into Friday night's game against Timberland.

Officials at the SCHSL office refused comment on the matter, as did coaches at Philip Simmons.

According to the S.C. High School League rule book, "A team may not schedule more than one game in any week nor participate in more than one game in any four-day period."

The rule book also says, "A player has the same restrictions as a team on number of games played, etc."

That effectively means that a player cannot participate in a junior varsity game on Thursday and a varsity game on Friday, said Charlie Wentzky, assistant commissioner of the High School League.

If the SCHSL finds that a team used an ineligible player in a game, that game could result in a forfeit.

In August, Oceanside Collegiate was penalized by the High School League for a violation on the first day of preseason practice and was allowed only one scrimmage in the preseason.

Andrew Miller and Jeff Hartsell of The Post and Courier contributed to this story.