A year ago, Oceanside Collegiate quarterback Sam Hartman nearly single-handedly carried the Landsharks to the first winning season in the program’s short history.
Hartman, a major college prospect as a senior, threw for nearly 3,100 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for nine more scores to lead the Landsharks to a 7-3 record in the program’s second year. But Hartman graduated this past January, enrolling early at Wake Forest, and is now in the midst of battling for the Deacons starting quarterback spot.
As good as Hartman was a year ago, the Landsharks didn’t appear to miss him Thursday night.
Oceanside coach Chad Grier used three different quarterbacks as the Landsharks came from behind to beat James Island, 20-14, during the opening night of a weather-shortened Sertoma Classic Thursday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
West Ashley was leading Hanahan, 7-0, in the night’s fourth game when heavy thunderstorms rolled into downtown Charleston cancelling the rest of the schedule for the night. St. John’s was scheduled to face Burke in the final game, but that match-up has been moved to Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
In other action, Charleston Charter defeated Northwood Academy, 7-0, and Academic Magnet beat North Charleston, 14-12.
The task of trying to replace Hartman this season will fall on the shoulders of Richard Hurteau, Sean Cooney and Bryce Klinger. All three led the Lansharks on scoring drives and had their moments against the Trojans.
“When I go to these clinics in the summer, I usually tell other coaches if you have two or three quarterbacks, it means you really don’t have one,” Grier said. “I honestly believe that we’ve got three guys that can play and that’s a luxury. Sam was a terrific player and that’s evident because he’s in the mix to be a starter at Wake Forest. We’re a bigger, stronger, faster, deeper team than we were a year ago.”
Hurteau, a senior, got the start, but that doesn’t mean he’s won the job. That won’t be announced until next week, Grier said.
“Richard is a senior and that’s why we went with him tonight,” Grier said.
Running backs Davon Stuckey and Zion Coker each scored touchdowns in hopes of taking some of the pressure off of the three inexperienced quarterbacks.
“I thought all three did really well,” Grier said. “The stage wasn’t too big for anybody and all three were able to make some plays tonight and move the team. We didn’t get stopped and that was good to see. This summer, each of them have had their moments and looked really good and each had moments when they’ve struggled. All three of them managed the team tonight, which I was proud of.”
James Island quarterback DQ Vinson, son of former Goose Creek star Preston Vinson, showed flashes of brilliance, throwing two TD passes.
West Ashley 7, Hanahan 0
West Ashley coach Bobby Marion only got a brief look at the Wildcats under the lights, but he liked what he saw in the limited time his team was on the field.
Quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins led the Wildcats to a TD on their first offensive possession.
“Kenyatta’s going to be a good player for us, we’ve got some talented skill guys, I just hope we can stay healthy on the offensive line,” Marion said.
The Wildcats defense stuffed the Hawks on both of their possessions.
“We can run to the ball on defense,” Marion said. “We just need to get the program over the hump and hopefully this is the year we do it.”
West Ashley never got a second possession when lightening began to hit near the stadium.
“It was disappointing not to get both quarters in, but we don’t want to put our kids at risk,” Marion said. “We saw what was coming on the radar and we knew we were in for a tough night weather-wise.”
Academic Magnet 14, North Charleston 12
Senior Steven Schlosser had more than 150 yards of total offense and scored twice to lead Academic Magnet past North Charleston, 14-12, in the night's second game.
The versatile Schlosser rushed for 93 yards and completed four of six passes for 53 yards and caught a TD in the victory.
North Charleston quarterback Trenton Bennett threw for two TDs of his own and was a part of the play of the night. Facing a third-and-10, Bennett threw the ball over the middle to wide receiver Trey’von Jordan. However, the ball bounced off of two Raptor defenders when Cougars receiver Harry Seabrook swooped in to catch the ball in mid-air and race 50 yards into the end zone for the TD.
Charleston Charter 14, Northwood Academy 7
D’Mario Gerald rushed for 82 yards and scored on a 65-yard run to lead Charleston Charter past Northwood Academy in the opening match-up of the night.
Northwood answered on their next possession when Matt Lewis capped off a 62-yard drive with an 8-yard TD run to take a 7-6 lead.
One play later Charleston Charter running back Shavion Jenkins sprinted around right end for an 80-yard TD. The two-point conversion made it 14-7 Charleston Charter.