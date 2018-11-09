MOUNT PLEASANT — The weather was cool and the field was damp. It was an opening-round playoff game in November, just the way the Whale Branch Warriors like it.
Whale Branch ran for 326 yards to fend off Oceanside, 30-28, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Friday. It was the sixth straight opening-round playoff win for the Warriors, who advance to face undefeated Carvers Bay in the second round.
“We like these kinds of games,” Whale Branch head coach Jerry Hatcher said. “This is physical football. We can’t pass very much. We have to run it. We have to play tough football, especially this time of year.”
Whale Branch ran for 294 yards through the first two quarters while prying open a 24-7 halftime advantage. Irvin Mulligan broke off a 93-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the first quarter for the Warriors’ second score. C.J. Brown carried a couple defenders 20 yards into the end zone to open a 21-0 cushion two minutes later.
Oceanside drove inside the Whale Branch 25-yard line three times in the opening 12 minutes but came away empty, surrendering three first-half turnovers and missing a field goal. The Landsharks ended the shutout with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Sean Cooney to Malachi Oree with 33 seconds left in the half.
“That whole notion of Mount Pleasant football being soft, that’s what we looked like in the first half,” Oceanside coach Chad Grier said. “Mentally soft, physically soft and terrible coaching. That’s what it was in that first half. A lot of that’s on me.
“But listen, there’s nothing soft about the way they competed in that second half. A lesser team would’ve quit. We responded.”
Oceanside limited Whale Branch to just 32 rushing yards in the second half. The Warriors averaged 14 yards per carry in the first half but managed less than 2 yards per tote through the final two quarters.
The Landsharks opened the third quarter with a quick seven-play, 70-yard drive that Cooney finished with a 9-yard strike to Walker Rhue, who sidestepped a defender at the goal line to trim the deficit to 24-14 just three minutes into the second half.
Cooney later hit Oree on a 10-yard score on the Landsharks’ third chance at fourth-and-goal to pull the Landsharks within one score, 27-21, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Cooney threw for 226 and four scores in all.
“They owned the second half,” Hatcher said. “We couldn’t stop them. We got a lot of kids going both ways. I think we got tired. They wore us down. We were out there doing our best to hold on.”
Warriors sophomore Henry Tome reestablished a two-score lead with a 35-yard field goal with a seven minutes to play. Tome was perfect on the night, also hitting from 27 in the second quarter and 39 yards in the third.
Keegan Williams gave Oceanside new life, taking a screen pass from Cooney 83 yards to the end zone on the first play of the Landsharks’ ensuing drive. More than three minutes still remained. Williams finished with 192 yards on 29 carries.
Oceanside’s defense forced two third-down situations on the Warriors’ following possession — one on third-and-7 at the Warriors’ 23-yard line and the other on third-and-5 from the Landsharks’ 39 — but couldn’t hold on either opportunity as the final minutes of their season melted away.
“They are who we thought they were — a tough, physical team,” Grier said. “So many little things, certain plays that could’ve gone either way and changed everything. But hey, that’s what you get in the playoffs.”
Oceanside finishes its third season 8-3 overall.