Oceanside Collegiate’s girls golf team rolled to a third consecutive Class AAA state championship on Tuesday afternoon at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.
The Landsharks posted a two-day score of 582, falling just two shots short of the state record for a 36-hole event. Chesnee was the state runner-up for the second straight year, finishing 31 shots back at 613. Bishop England finished eighth at 714.
Junior Emma Schimpf was the individual medalist, carding a pair of 69s to finish at 138 for the tournament. Three other Landsharks finished among the top eight. Senior Rachel Rich (141) was third overall, followed by senior Abbey Schimpf (151) in seventh and senior Kayla Bartemeyer (152) in eighth.
“This was a fantastic team and they brought their best in this tournament,” coach Billy Ross said. “They are such a fun group to coach because they love to compete. They are very serious about the game and they work tremendously hard to be successful. This is a fitting end to the season.”
In the Class AAAAA state tournament, Wando was the top area finisher in a tie for fifth with Byrnes. Wando finished with a team score of 703, led by Ella Drew Dodd and Regan Clifford, who each shot 166 over the 36-hole event and tied for 20th. Blythewood won the state title.
Fort Dorchester finished 10th overall and Stratford was 15th.
Cross Country Update
The cross country season is drawing to a close as state titles will be decided over the next two weekends. The SCISA state meet will be held this weekend in Columbia, with Porter-Gaud expected to contend for team titles in Class AAA boys and girls. Ashley Hall’s girls team also will be a strong contender in Class AAA.
The state meet for S.C. High School League schools will be held on Nov. 9. This Saturday will be the Upper and Lower state qualifying meets. Regions 7-AAAAA and 8-AAAAA will run their region championship meet on Wednesday.
The last big regular season meet was held over the weekend in Camden as Spring Valley High hosted the Cici’s Derby. Cane Bay’s Zane Jackson won the boys race with four other local runners placing among the top 10.
Noah Ward of Philip Simmons was third overall, followed by Daniel Munoz of Wando in fourth. Stratford’s Owen Smith was seventh and Hanahan’s Aidan Hatton was 10th.
James Island eighth-grader Hannah Vroon won the girls individual title, followed by Summerville eighth-grader Brianna Dooney in second-place. Hailey Meyers and Josie May of Philip Simmons, also eighth-graders, finished fifth and eighth, respectively. James Island’s Amelia Carson finished ninth.