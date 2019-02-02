Oceanside Collegiate’s boys basketball team cut down the nets on Friday night after knocking off North Charleston 93-83 to claim in the Region 6-AA championship.
The Landsharks, now 19-4, swept the season series with the Cougars with a pair of 10-point victories and enter the upcoming Class AA Lower State
playoffs as one of the teams to beat.
Senior guard Shane McCravy led the way with 27 points while junior guard Sam Crowley added 21 and senior guard Isaiah Archie chipped in 18 for the Landsharks.
“This is all about this team’s attitude and effort and a desire to be great,” coach Quentin Hollis said.
“All year long, they have been focused. I told them it was all about what we do. If we took care of our business, they could do this. It didn’t matter who we played as long as we played as a team and played the way we are capable of playing. We’re on a roll right now.”
North Charleston junior guard Darjuwaun Brown poured in 50 points in a losing effort. Brown scored 16 of his team’s first 17 points and had 19 in the fourth quarter. Brown connected on seven 3-pointers in the game. Marquez Terry added 18 points for the Cougars.
The game, sloppy at times, featured 50 fouls and seven technical fouls but the Landsharks proved to be dominant on the boards, a key to the win.
“We are bigger and we had to use that,” Hollis said. “We knew they were going to score but I thought we had some good moments defensively, and certainly the rebounding inside was a big factor.”
Oceanside took a 19-17 lead after one quarter before North Charleston (16-7) opened a 31-26 lead with 3:48 left in the second. Archie and McCravy led a late charge as the Landsharks closed with a 17-7 run to grab a 43-38 lead at the break.
Though tight at times, Oceanside did not relinquish the lead in the second half, taking a 67-57 lead after three quarters. Brown’s long-range bombs kept the Cougars within striking distance, but McCravy and Crowley scored consecutive buckets to take a 92-83 lead with 1:15 to play in the game.
Follow David Shelton on Twitter @dshelton66.