Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate will play for volleyball state championships on Saturday after winning their respective Lower State titles on Monday night.
Bishop England defeated Battery Creek 3-0 in the Class AAA Lower State match. The Bishops won the first set 25-22 before dropping the second 22-25. They rebounded to win the third set 25-20, then closed out the championship with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
Madeline White posted 18 kills and five blocks for the Bishops, while setter Kelsey Stieby had 35 assists and 14 digs. Jillian McManus also was a defensive leader with 31 digs.
The Bishops have won 18 consecutive state championships, including the last two in Class AAA. Bishop England will play Upper State champion Powdersville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at White Knoll High School. Bishop England beat Powdersville in last year’s championship match, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
Coach Cindy Baggott is seeking her 12th state championship as coach.
Oceanside Collegiate advanced to the Class AA state finals with a 3-0 sweep of Gray Collegiate in the Lower State finals. The Landsharks won the first two sets 25-20, 25-13, then rallied from a 22-15 deficit in the third game to win the title 27-25.
The three-year old school is making their first appearance in the state finals under first-year coach Amir Khaledi, a former college coach at Charleston Southern and The Citadel.
“It has been a remarkable season, a lot of fun,” Khaledi said. “All the credit goes to the girls. They have worked really hard to get to this point. We’re looking forward to our chance on Saturday.”
Oceanside Collegiate will play perennial powerhouse St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville at noon on Saturday. The Landsharks (34-9) have not lost a set in the playoffs.
Leading the way on Monday night were Taylor Hills and Olivia Yarborough, each with 12 kills. Reese Vorster added eight kills and Sophie Meredith had 35 assists.
Wando High will play at Lexington on Tuesday in the Class AAAAA Lower State finals at 6 p.m. Wando is 48-3 this season and beat Lexington 2-1 in a tournament during the season. Lexington is 36-7 overall.