Oceanside claims girls Class AAA soccer state championship; James Island girls win Class AAAA title

IRMO - Freshman Ella Stief scored the go-ahead goal and senior Valentina Mosquera added her second a few minutes later as Oceanside Collegiate claimed a 3-1 victory over Daniel for the Class AAA title. It was the first girls’ soccer championship in school history.
“This is only the fifth year for the program,” coach Mark Meyer said. “I told last year seniors thank you for getting us started. We didn’t have numbers, but this senior class put us on the map. Now everybody knows who we are because of these seniors.”
Mosquera gave Oceanside Collegiate (12-2) a 1-0 halftime lead when she received a nice corner kick from Stief 16 minutes in.
Daniel got the equalizer from Lauren Watrous off a corner kick from Courtney Smith with about 24 minutes remaining.
Stief answered that goal with a breakaway goal with 15 minutes remaining. She got behind the Lions defense and when the goalkeeper came out to try and corral the ball, she had an easy shot at an open net. Mosquera added an insurance goal when she knocked in a penalty kick four minutes later.
“There so much more time that is put into it,” Meyer said. “The weight room, conditioning, all the stuff that we do. We weren’t allowed to touch a ball. So much work to get to this place. I’m so proud of them.”
Mosquera was on the team that finished runner-up in 2019.
“We have been working for this for so long,” she said. “It’s been two long years. When last year was taken away from us, our entire focus turned to this year. You could see us coming together as a team.”
James Island 1, Catawba Ridge 0
The most dominating season in James Island girls’ soccer history ended with the Trojans holding the Class AAAA championship trophy for the first time.
Junior Kayla McGary scored with just over 20 minutes remaining and James Island hung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Catawba Ridge Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans were in the finals for the first time ever and made it count. They won 20 in a row to end the season and finished the year by outscoring their opponents 140-11. In the four playoff wins, it was a 13-1 margin.
“This a lot of hard work and dedication all put together,” James Island coach Kim Cohn said. “I’m so proud of these girls coming though COVID and having the season shutdown last year. It was awesome we were able to come together and play such great soccer this season.”
It was a scoreless first half that was controlled by James Island (22-1). They had two shots go off the crossbar and played on the offensive end for the most part.
It stayed that way until the 53-minute mark. McGary got free in the box and her left-footed shot hit the post and rattled into the net.
“It feels amazing. I’m just so happy for my team and everyone. I’m so proud,” McGary said. “I think it’s really good for our program. It will bring a lot of attention to it. It’s exciting.”
Catawba Ridge (15-3) had its best chance for the equalizer with about three minutes to play. The Copperheads got the Trojans goalkeeper out of position, but sophomore Olivia Briggs jumped in and headed the shot out.
