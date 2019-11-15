Oceanside Collegiate has had one of the elite offensive units in Class AA football all season.
But Friday night, the Landsharks proved they can play a little defense, too.
Keegan Williams rushed for 266 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Oceanside (7-4) to a 28-0 win over Whale Branch in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.
The Landsharks defense held the Warriors to just five first downs and less than 200 yards of total offense.
“The last couple of outings I think the defense gave up more points than they wanted and they take a lot of pride in what they do,” said Oceanside coach Chad Grier. “I thought the defensive coaches put together a great game plan and they executed it really well under some really tough conditions. Whale Branch is a physical team, they like to run the ball downhill and our defense did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
A steady rain for the last two days made field conditions sloppy as the Landsharks had to abandoned their spread, passing offense. Quarterback Sean Cooney attempted just four passes, but one was a 46-yard TD pass to Walker Rhue that gave the Landsharks a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.
“I don’t think I’ve ever called a game where we attempted so few passes,” Grier said.
Williams, who leads the Lowcountry in rushing this season, more than made up for it on the ground. Williams scored on runs of 8 and 51 yards.
“Keegan was amazing and the offensive line did a great job all night,” Grier said. “They knew we couldn’t throw the ball and somehow Keegan found a way to be productive. It’s nice to know that we can grind it out and win in a different way and we normally do.”
Cooney was 3 of 4 for 65 yards and had a 1-yard TD run in the opening quarter.
The Landsharks will face Woodland, a 32-6 winner over Calhoun County, in the Lower State semifinals next week.