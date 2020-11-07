Ocean Course, Yeamans Hall lead SC courses on GOLF's Top 100 list

Golf course rankings always make for interesting discussions among golf enthusiasts. So let the debating begin now that GOLF.com has released its 2020-21 Top 100 Courses in the U.S., a list that includes five South Carolina courses.

Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, designed by Pete Dye, was tops in the Palmetto State at No. 31. The Ocean Course became an instant hit when it opened in 1991 and served as the site of the famous "War By the Shore" Ryder Cup. The Ocean Course also was the site of the 2012 PGA Championship won by Rory McIlroy and will bring the game's top pros to town again next spring for the 2021 PGA Championship.

Yeamans Hall Club in Hanahan is ranked No. 47. The course, designed by Seth Raynor, opened in 1925 and has benefitted from a lengthy restoration project based on Raynor's original property maps.

Congaree in Ridgeland, a private club designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 2017, is ranked No. 72 and one of 17 newcomers to the Top 100.

Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, a regular in the Top 100, was one spot behind Congaree at No. 73. The course, designed by Pete Dye with consultant Jack Nicklaus, is home of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage.

Another newcomer to the list is Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, originally designed by H.C. Leeds in 1897. When Alister MacKenzie was building nearby Augusta National, he came over and is given co-credit for work done in 1933. The course also has been restored by Gil Hanse.

The top 10 were Pine Valley (N.J.), Cypress Point (Calif.), Shinnecock Hills (N.Y.), National Golf Links (N.Y.), Oakmont (Pa.), Augusta National (Ga.), Sand Hills (Nebraska), Merion-East (Pa.), Fishers Island (N.Y.) and Pebble Beach (Calif.). Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina is ranked 11th.

By state, New York leads the Top 100 with 16 courses. California is second with 12 and New Jersey third with eight. Massachusetts is fourth with six, while South Carolina is tied with Ohio, Oregon and Wisconsin for fifth with five courses. North Carolina has four and Georgia three.

The top five courses accessible to the public from the Top 100 are: 1 - Pebble Beach (10); 2 - Pinehurst No. 2 (11); 3 - Pacific Dunes (19); 4 - Bethpage Black (30); and 5 - Ocean Course (31). Harbour Town, No. 73 overall, is 12th on the courses accessible to the public.

PGA REACH Carolinas Hope Cup

The Carolinas PGA section will honor Veterans Day on Nov. 9 with the third annual PGA REACH Carolinas Hope Cup at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Cougar Point course. Thirteen teams, including 52 veterans who have graduated from PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) will participate in the nine-hole competition that showcases the program’s impactful work with veterans, using golf as a rehabilitation tool to improve their quality of life.

Each PGA HOPE Cup teams consists of one lead professional and four PGA HOPE veterans. All 13 chapters from the Carolinas PGA section will be represented with the top five teams qualifying for the 20201 PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup, which will be held at Osprey Point during the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

The Carolinas PGA is the nation’s most active PGA HOPE section, impacting nearly 1,200 veterans since the program’s inception in 2015. More than 200 veterans graduated from the program this year in the Carolinas.

Cuthbert Classic

Mike Cobb and Mark Horne combined for a 16-under-par 55 under a two-person captain's choice format to win the Tommy Cuthbert Low Gross division in Summerville Country Club's annual Cuthbert Classic, a tournament honoring June and Tommy Cuthbert that raises funds for the Tommy Cuthbert Scholarship Fund awarded by the Dorchester Free School Board.

Finishing second in the gross division were Tommy Cuthbert's son Jess and partner D McCollum at 59, followed by: Dave Bordiuk-Greg Ferroa, 60; Rich Bull-Steve Agazzi, 61; Bray Blanton-John Neuroth, 61; Jimmy Waring-Ken Fulghum, 62; Brian Gainey-Thomas Hole, 62; and Ed Edwards-Denny Miller, 61.

Tom Jeter and Lee Ray won the June Cuthbert Low Net title with a score of 64, followed by: Bill Ervin-Tom Patterson, 65; Chris Asbell-Patrick Pye, 65; Gerry Purvis-Kyle Boczkowski, 65; Kevin-Eric Sims, 65; Walter Cuthbert-Shaun Thomas, 65; Art Rooney-Phil Richardson, 65; and Gary Hartmann-Barry Connor, 66.

Coming up

• The fifth annual Palmetto Military Support Group Red White Blue Golf Tournament will be played Nov. 12 at the Links at Stono Ferry. The entry fee is $500 per four-player team or $125 for individuals. Register at palmettomilitarysupportgroup.org or text Graham Drayton at 803-517-0805 for information.

• Golfing to Give tournament supporting Sunshine Kids (sunshinekids.org) will be played Nov. 23 at the Daniel Island Club. The entry fee is $1,400 per four-player team or $350 per individual.

• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Jim Studley, Sept. 24, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, 140 yards, 7-wood. Witnesses: Rob Fifield, Robert Suggs, Amy McNaughton.

Sherry Forsee, Oct. 11, Links Course-Wild Dunes, No. 18, 104 yards, 7-wood. Witnesses: Gary Forsee, Barb Keaton, John Keaton.

Scott Hood, Oct. 22, Burlingame CC-Sapphire, N.C., No. 4, 135 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Andy Harvill, Bob Mauer.

Charlie Trefzger, Oct. 23, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 125 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Mike Mansfield.

George Roth, Oct. 24, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes, No. 7, 135 yards, 9-iron. Witness: John Cipkala.

Matt Cabell, Oct. 26, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 7, 175 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Michael Sommer, John Chapel, Steve Bennett.

Richard Spelling, Oct. 27, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 126 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jim Gund, Paul Schepp, Theresa Schepp.

Roger Springer, Oct. 28, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 11, 110 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Ben Martin, Bob Merryman, Ed Orsen.

Anne Long, Oct. 29, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 100 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Capey Freeman, Marcia Seremet, Lisa Quadrini.

Stuart Henry, Nov. 1, Berkeley Country Club, No. 15, 147 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Tim Winters, Scott Moreland, Jamie Johnson.

Chip Harriman, Nov. 4, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 150 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Marion Phillips, Billy Boan, Rich Lindgren.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.