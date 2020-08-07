Ocean Course will be part of 'greatest stretch of golf in the history of the game'

In normal times, golf's best players have to content themselves with four major championships per year in their quest for career-changing glory.

Likewise, golf fans only get four chances in a calendar year to watch the pros contend with the stress-inducing pressure of the majors — the Masters, PGA Championship, British Open and U.S. Open.

But these are anything but normal times. And one impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a shifted pro golf schedule that will pack seven major championships into 11 months, including two PGA Championships and two Masters in just nine months.

This week's PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco kicks off the historic run, and the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island is not far off, set for May 17-23 next year.

"We are about to enter the greatest stretch of golf in the history of the game," said CBS golf announcer Jim Nantz, who is working the prime-time broadcasts from Harding Park this week. "Now, let that sink in for a moment; how do you lay claim to that?

"And it's because of the reworked schedule. Can't say this about any other sport, I believe. In an 11-month stretch, we are going to have seven major championships ... That includes two Masters and two PGA Championships."

The historic run should include this week's PGA Championship, the U.S. Open in September, the Masters in November, another Masters in April and then the PGA Championship's return to the Ocean Course, where Rory McIlroy won the title in 2012.

If a player can get hot for the next five or six months, a career is there to be had in a matter of weeks.

"Yeah, no question," said PGA Tour star Tony Finau, competing this week at Harding Park. "It seems like guys get hot in strides, and they do go through three or four months of kind of running their course on being the best player, being the hottest player in the world.

"We've seen that with Jon Rahm. We've seen that with a handful of the top players in the world, and they go through a few months of being the hottest player or the best player in the world. I can definitely see how that can serve somebody well during this time.

"I definitely think that there's going to be a key guy that stands out as the hot player in these next three to four months that will probably be favored in some of these tournaments. Yeah, hopefully that name is me or includes me."

Anticipation for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course is sky high. The 2021 PGA has surpassed all previous championship registration numbers ahead of the Aug. 9 registration deadline, tournament officials say. Ticket windows for the 2021 PGA will begin opening on Monday (Aug. 10). Fans can register at pgachampionship.com/register. Any remaining ticket inventory will not be released until all existing registrants have had the opportunity to purchase tickets.

“After the success and sellout of the 2012 PGA Championship, we anticipated a large number of registrations for 2021, but we have been pleasantly surprised by the widespread interest in our Championship,” said championship director Scott Reid. “The rise in popularity of golf and Charleston paired with the luxury experience of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the caliber of our player field and the beauty of The Ocean Course creates the perfect environment for a world-class event.”

Nantz said the quality of play during golf's return in recent months bodes well for the condensed slate of majors.

"We see the players who are hot right now, just look at the winners," he said. "We have had incredible winners these first eight weeks. Everyone who has won has won at least one time before they had a victory here in the return. Michael Thompson hadn't won before; Collin Morikawa hadn't won before he won the Workday. But you look at our champions, at who is winning, Justin Thomas, go right down the list, Jon Rahm. If your game is on go right now, you have a chance to make a career into the next 11 months.

"It's an amazing stretch for the game ... and what a time it is for the premier players. If their game is in a good place, I mean, you could see somebody take two, three, maybe four of these seven majors. I don't think that's what's going to happen. I think it's too level at the top. There are too many great players. But it's a chance to build a resumé and make it a career."