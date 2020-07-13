North Charleston wins 19th Dixie Majors state title

C. J. Belton blasted a solo homer and pitchers Chase Hadwin and Jeffrey Zeigler combined on a three-hit shutout as North Charleston captured the Dixie Majors state baseball championship with a 1-0 win over Spartanburg on Monday at Collins Park.

The championship was North Charleston’s 19th state title and sends the team to the Dixie Majors World Series later this month in Ozark, Ala.

For the first time in the dominant run, North Charleston had to come out of the loser’s bracket after dropping its opening game to Buffalo on Friday night. The team bounced back with four straight wins to claim the title, including a 4-3 win over Spartanburg on Sunday to set up the final game.

“Spartanburg and Inman were tough teams,” North Charleston head coach Kenny Wilkinson said. “This is probably the toughest state tournament I can remember in probably 10 years. It was good, especially having to do it the way we did. I was a little worried about our pitching coming in but overall they held up and did a good job. We had some timely hitting and we made all the plays defensively.”

Colleton County High School's Hadwin bounced back from a down performance in Friday’s loss with a sterling effort on Monday. He allowed three hits and struck out four in six innings. He did not walk a batter.

“Chase was ready to go,” Wilkinson said. “He kept asking for the ball yesterday. He did a great job. In situations like this normally we probably would have held him one more day. It’s winner-take-all and he was ready. He wanted it.

“He located all four of his pitches. He didn’t walk a batter. I deliberated all last night about who to start. I knew Chase, if he was himself, he’d pitch well today. He had a bad outing on Friday but you’re gonna have those days. He had his day on Friday and came back and pitched great today.”

Berkeley High graduate Jeffrey Zeigler, headed to The Citadel this fall, pitched a perfect seventh for his second save of the tournament. Zeigler also was the team’s top offensive performer for the tournament, collecting seven hits.

“We lost some good hitters off last year’s team but this year’s team is more scrappy,” said Zeigler, who played on last year’s state championship team. “We find a way to win. It’s a great group of guys.”

Rightfielder Hunter Woodruff made the defensive play of the game, throwing out a potential tying run at the plate in the top of the fifth.