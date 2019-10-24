Kenny Wilkinson was in the eighth grade when he first asked to coach a baseball team.

Now, 48 years later, the longtime coach of North Charleston’s Dixie Majors baseball program will have a baseball field named in his honor on Saturday.

The ceremony will take place at the site of the Kenny Wilkinson Baseball Complex at Collins Park in North Charleston. It will start at 3 p.m.

Fellow coaches, city officials and former players are expected to attend. Wilkinson, 62, has coached baseball, football and basketball for the city of North Charleston.

Those expected to speak include former Citadel baseball star Chip Cannon and Chris Singleton, a former Charleston Southern and minor league baseball player who now works for the Charleston RiverDogs.

Under Wilkinson’s leadership, the Dixie Majors baseball team has captured eight World Series championships, including one earlier this year in Sterling, La. They’ve also won 18 state titles.

Wilkinson said he’s humbled by the success and amazing people he’s encountered over the years.

“The key to this baseball program isn’t me; it’s the people in it,” he said. “We have players who have come back to coach and that’s what it’s about for me. We have a community here led by some incredible people.

Wilkinson was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Dixie Baseball Hall in 2013.