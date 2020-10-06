North Charleston’s new aquatic center to host state swim meets starting Saturday

North Charleston’s new aquatic center will serve as the host site for high school state swimming championships over the next two weekends.

The 53,000-square feet, $22.5 million natatorium is a joint venture between the City of North Charleston and Dorchester County School District 2 and is located on Patriot Boulevard, adjacent to Fort Dorchester High School.

This weekend, the facility will host the S.C. High School League state meets. The girls meets for Class AAAAA, AAAA and AAA will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The boys meets will be held on Monday, also beginning at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed to attend the meets but the events can be viewed via the NFHS Network. The link to the broadcast can be found at schsl.org.

Locally, Oceanside Collegiate is the defending girls Class AAA state champion while Wando has won three consecutive girls Class AAAAA state titles. Bishop England and Academic Magnet also are perennial title contenders in Class AAA.

Eastside High of Greenville has won three straight championships in Class AAAA girls, and the boys team has won four consecutive titles in Class AAAA.

St. Joseph’s Catholic of Greenville has won the last three state titles in AAA boys while Academic Magnet has been the state runner-up in each of the last two seasons. Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate were top five finishers last year in Class AAA.

J.L. Mann of Greenville is the defending champion in boys Class AAAAA, but Wando won state titles in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors were fourth last season.

On Oct. 17, the S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) will hold its state meet at the aquatic center. Porter-Gaud is the defending state AAA champion in both boys and girls. In fact, both programs have won five consecutive state championships.

Coaches get first career wins

Two of the area’s first-time head football coaches picked up their initial victories last week. Summerville defeated Stall to give Ian Rafferty his first career win, and St. John’s defeated Charleston Math & Science to give head coach Mike Howard his first victory.

Two weeks ago, Wando’s first-year head coach Rocco Adrian earned his first victory when the Warriors beat Cane Bay.

Football statistics

The weekly Lowcountry Leaders for football will begin running in Friday’s paper. Coaches are reminded that stats should be emailed to shelto66@hotmail.com by Wednesday at 6 p.m. To nominate players for the weekly honor roll, submissions must be received by Monday at 6 p.m.