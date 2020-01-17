Billed as the oldest high school basketball rivalry in the state, North Charleston and Burke squared off in a key early region 6-AA basketball matchup on Friday night at North Charleston.
Burke’s former legendary coach Earl Brown, who won 757 games in his career, addressed the packed house prior to the game, saying regardless of the outcome, the two storied programs were “family, on and off the court.”
Round one of two regular season contests went to the Cougars as North Charleston lost a 10-poimt lead in the final minutes before holding on for an 88-86 overtime win. The Cougars improved to 12-4 on the season overall and 2-0 in region play while Burke dropped to 11-6 and 1-1 in league play.
Neither team was particularly sharp early as North Charleston scrambled to a 17-15 lead after one quarter. The Cougars got rolling in the second period, putting together a 6-0 run to take a 30-21 lead midway through the period.
Burke answered with a 6-0 run of their own before the Cougars closed the half on a 10-2 run, capped by Darjuwuan Brown’s steal and dunk at the buzzer to claim a 40-29 halftime advantage. Brown had 17 points at the break.
North Charleston opened a 15-point lead at 49-34 with 3:30 left in the third quarter and entered the final period with a 53-41 advantage.
The Bulldogs gave it one last gasp in the final quarter, cutting the margin to three at 62-59 on a Kendall Hines three-pointer with less than five minutes remaining. But the Cougars answered as Murray buried a three from the corner and Brown hit a driving layup to push the margin back to 10 at 69-59 with 3:50 left in the game.
North Charleston became careless on the offensive end, taking wild shots and committing turnovers against Burke’s pressure down the stretch. The Bulldogs took advantage, cutting into the lead at 70-68 with 1:34 to play. After a fifth consecutive Cougars turnover, Burke tied the game at 70 with 1:09 remaining.
Trenton Bennett gave North Charleston a 71-70 lead with a free throw but Khyree Thompson’s layup pushed Burke ahead 72-71. Burke’s Carlos Thorne made a pair of free throws for a 74-71 lead before Brown’s layup cut the lead to one.
After Brown missed a potential game-tying free throw, Reco Planter grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Planter made one of two free throws to tie the game at 74 with 25 seconds left.
A Burke turnover resulte in two free throws by Ralph Homes, giving the Cougars a 76-74 lead with 17.5 seconds remaining.
Burke’s Kanar Alexander rebounded an errant shot and scored with five seconds left on the clock, sending the game into overtime tied at 76.
North Charleston scored six quick points in the overtime, taking an 82-76 lead. Burke continued to scrap on the boards and used free throws to pull within four at 86-82 with a minute left.
Leading 87-84, the Cougars missed four consecutive free throws with under 20 seconds remaining and Burke scored to cut the lead to 87-86 with seven seconds left. Planter hit a free throw for an 88-86 lead and the Bulldogs missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.