Former North Charleston High School football players and coaches will gather at venerable Attaway-Heinsohn Stadium for the last time on Friday night.

The school will honor those players and coaches as the Cougars play host to Timberland in the final game scheduled for the stadium, which will be demolished after the season to make way for the Charleston County School District's $43.7 million North Charleston Center for Advanced Studies.

The planned center will offer technical training, such as auto repair, cosmetology and culinary arts, for students in five North Area high schools.

"We just want to give people a chance to come out for the final game and celebrate this occasion," said North Charleston athletic director Raymond Knauer.

Attaway-Heinsohn Stadium, located across Montague Avenue from the high school, dates back to the 1950s and was named for two community-minded business leaders, Alvin F. Heinsohn and Hubert H. Attaway.

When the field was dedicated in 1956, it cost $160,000, seated 5,000 people and was described as "the largest in the state designed especially for high school use," according to the News and Courier. Heinsohn was chairman of the Cooper River Parks and Playground Commission.

The stadium had "reinforced concrete stands, press box and ticket office and brick veneer walls," the article reported.

It hasn't changed much since then, Knauer said.

"It has not undergone any significant improvements, other than some cosmetic things," he said. "It's largely remained intact."

Among the outstanding athletes to play at Attaway-Heinsohn Field are Nehemiah Broughton, who went on to The Citadel and an NFL career with five NFL teams, and David Meggett, who played in the NFL with the Giants, Patriots and Jets.

North Charleston hopes to play the 2020 season at Charleston County's planned regional stadium on West Montague Avenue near Dorchester Road. The 6,000-seat stadium also will be home to Academic Magnet, Military Magnet Academy and Stall.

But the Cougars will have to scout out stadiums in which to play for at least the 2019 season.

"We have some options," Knauer said. "We could play at Garrett if they are on the road, we can use the old Stall High School stadium, and there is Ravenel Stadium in West Ashley. We want to keep the games in North Charleston so our fans and parents can come out. It won't be ideal, but we will make it work and be flexible for our students."

Friday's 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a community tailgate, sponsored by North Charleston alumni, North Charleston United Methodist Church and the Seacoast Dream Center. There will be free food and activities for kids beginning at about 4:30 p.m.

School district officials will be on hand, and there will be a Senior Night Celebration at halftime.