North Charleston High halts boys basketball as teams try to finish season during COVID-19

High school basketball teams around the Lowcountry are racing to finish regular-season play and determine qualifiers for the state playoffs in less than three weeks.

The COVID-19 virus, with all of its associated protocols and quarantines, has put a strain on the high school basketball season. In fact, North Charleston High School has canceled the rest of the season for its boys' team. The girls' team will continue to play.

"In keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone, the decision has been made to shut down the NCHS men's varsity basketball season," school officials posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

One would be hard-pressed to find a boys or girls basketball team in South Carolina that has not been affected by the pandemic.

The Bishop England girls team missed at least 12 games during the month of December and January. The Lady Bishops, who have restarted play and sit at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 8-AAA, are ranked second in Class AAA by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Coach Paul Runey says due to a lack of games, the jury is still out on his team.

“You know, I believe we have a pretty good team, but to be honest I really don’t know just yet,” said Runey, who is closing in on 750 career wins. “We just haven’t played enough games. It’s too early to tell. I kind of know what we are but I don’t know what everyone else has because a lot of teams are in the same boat.”

Runey appears to have a team capable of again contending for a state championship. Bishop England is the clear favorite to win its region and will be one of the top teams in the Lower State playoffs.

Senior guards Lily Woods and Jaiha Williams are the leaders. Woods, a state championship tennis player, is a tenacious defender and the team’s leading scorer. Williams also is a key offensive performer.

Goose Creek, the reigning girls' Class AAAAA state champion, returned only one player who was a significant contributor last year. Guard Sharriah Green has helped the Gators build a 7-0 record, the most recent win coming Saturday night against Cane Bay for their 79th consecutive victory in Region 7-AAAAA games. It was the Gators' first game back after a 14-day quarantine period.

Goose Creek coach Tim Baldwin admits other teams have had it worse than his own with the limitations on practices due to the virus. No one expects a smooth ride this season and Baldwin says every game played is a win for his players.

“It’s worth it because the kids are getting to play. That’s what you want,” Baldwin said. “If we can play safely and we are doing everything we can, then it’s worth it. Now, is it frustrating? You bet it is. But the kids are doing everything we’ve asked them to do. They are working really hard.”

Region 8-AAAAA has decided to host a region tournament at the end of the season to determine its two playoff qualifiers. Region 7-AAAA, which includes James Island, also will have a region tournament at the end of the regular season.

Preseason baseball rankings

The S.C. Baseball Coaches Association has released its preseason rankings for the 2021 season as teams began practicing this week.

Summerville is the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA, led by the state’s top catcher, Cole Messina. Right-handed pitcher Aiden Hunter transferred from Hanahan to Summerville and is a USC signee, along with Messina.

Wando is ranked ninth in Class AAAAA, led by Clemson commit Reed Garris. Bishop England is ranked atop the Class AAA rankings. The Bishops are led by 6-8 senior right-hander Daniel Brooks, a pro prospect who has signed with College of Charleston.

Oceanside Collegiate, the defending Lower State champion in Class AA, is moving up to Class AAA this spring. The Landsharks are ranked sixth in AAA to open the season.