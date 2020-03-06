North Charleston girls win first state basketball title since 1984

Few gave the North Charleston girls basketball a chance to beat defending state champion Christ Church in Friday’s Class AA state title game.
And, when North Charleston fell behind, 26-19, midway through the third quarter, it appeared things were slipping away. Little did anyone in attendance realize that the Cougars had Christ Church right where they wanted them.
North Charleston, 22-9, overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in last weekend’s Lower State game against Latta. They turned the trick again on Friday.
North Charleston rallied over the final 12 minutes, holding the Cavaliers to only four points in the fourth quarter to win, 38-34, marking their first girls state title since 1984 and their third overall (1980).
“We wanted it more,” fourth-year head coach Haley Weed said. “For some reason, this team thrives on being down at halftime. They like to fight. We did it last week at Lower State so I knew we had it in us.”
By the end of the third quarter, North Charleston had trimmed the deficit to one at 30-29. The biggest shot of the game came from senior guard Ca’Vashia Johnson, who drained a three-pointer with four minutes left in the game to put the Cougars up, 34-32. They would never trail again.
Johnson finished with a game-high 17 points and tallied four steals.
“I was just feeling it, in the moment, and I knew we needed it,” said Johnson, a Class AA all-state selection. “We started four years rebuilding the program and we all dreamed of this.”
Christ Church cut the lead to 35-34 with 1:15 to play on a driving layup by Marissa Powe, who scored 13 points for the Cavaliers. The teams exchanged turnovers and Johnson was fouled with 39 seconds remaining. Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one but Sophia Simmons claimed the rebound and was fouled.
With ice water in her veins, Simmons calmly sank both free throws for a 37-34 lead. The Cavaliers had two more possessions but lost the ball on turnovers. Junior forward Tranell-Mitchell Smalls missed a free throw with five seconds left but grabbed the loose ball rebound and was fouled again. She made one of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, more than enough to seal the victory. After making the first free throw, Smalls unleashed a huge smile.
“I knew we had it then,” she said. “I was just trying to make one somehow.”
Mitchell Smalls was dominant inside on the state’s biggest stage, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Six of her caroms came on the offensive glass.
“Tranell has really blossomed this year,” Weed said. “She has done incredible things this year and she wanted this for the seniors.”
The championship culminates a four-year journey for North Charleston’s four seniors. Weed spent most of her post-game celebration grabbing and hugging any player she could clutch. This from a young coach who never applied for the position of head coach four years ago. She was hired as a teacher and told she would be the coach.
“I wanted this ring for them (seniors) so bad,” Weed said. “They worked so hard over the last four years. We wanted to put our own banner on the wall.”
North Charleston shot 31.9 percent for the game and made only 6 of 16 free throws, which kept the game close. But, on the defensive end, North Charleston limited Christ Church to 29.5 percent shooting, forced 22 turnovers, and recorded 12 steals.