North Charleston girls advance to state final; boys fall in semifinals

For the first time since 2007, the North Charleston girls basketball program will have its shot at winning the state championship.
North Charleston captured the Class AA Lower State title on Saturday, knocking off Latta, 51-44, and advancing to next Friday’s state title clash with Christ Church in the Colonial Life Arena. Christ Church is the Class AA defending state champion.
Senior Sophia Simmons led the way offensively with 22 points, while senior guard Ca’Vashia Johnson added 14 points. Junior forward Tranell Mitchell-Smalls chipped in 12 points for North Charleston, which improved to 21-9 on the season.
North Charleston trailed, 31-15, at the half but got its mind right in the locker room.
“We just sat down at half and told our seniors this would not be their last game, that we had one more in Columbia,” North Charleston coach Haley Weed said. “We knew we had to come out firing in those first three minutes of the second half.”
The Cougars did indeed take control early in the third quarter, opening the period on an 11-0 run to close the lead to five points. By the end of the third, Latta held a 35-33 lead, but Johnson drilled a 3-pointer early in the fourth for North Charleston’s first lead.
The advantage eventually stretched to 10 at 45-35 with four minutes remaining. Latta’s 7-0 run trimmed the margin to three, but the Cougars held off the charge.
Simmons sealed the victory with two free throws and a basket with 13 seconds remaining.
“It was very emotional (at halftime), it was a mental thing,” Simmons said. “This means a lot, being a senior, we have one more game. We are grateful.”
Johnson, an all-state selection and the Region 6-AA player of the year, says making the state final is beyond expectations.
“We had to get our mentality right and pull together as a team,” Johnson said. “To be honest, we never thought we could make it this far, so we are just gonna keep doing what we’re doing, play basketball.”
While the second half was good for the North Charleston girls, the opposite was true for the boys team.
Despite leading by 10 points at the half, the Cougars went cold offensively in the final two quarters and ended up losing to Whale Branch in overtime 58-46.
North Charleston held a 28-18 halftime lead but managed only four points in the third quarter. The Cougars still held a 36-29 lead with 3:40 left in the game, but Whale Branch’s Jaylin Parrales hit three 3-pointers late, and the game went to overtime tied at 40.
Things did not improve in the extra session as the Warriors quickly opened a 50-44 lead and never trailed again.
“We invested so much energy in building the big lead, and they brought the energy late,” coach Christopher Brown said. “The shots didn’t go in, and they were able to turn the tide on us.
“We had a great season. This group here has turned the program around. It’s exciting where this program is right now. These guys really carry the flag for our school.”
Darjawuan Brown led North Charleston with 14 points and DaShawn Murray added 12. Both seniors averaged better than 22 points per game on the season. North Charleston ends its season with a 19-7 record.