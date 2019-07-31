North Charleston’s Dixie Majors baseball program is making a habit out of winning World Series titles, capturing its eighth championship on Wednesday with a 9-1 win over Prescott, Ark., in Sterlington, La.
North Charleston went 5-0 in the tournament, winning impressively in each game. The closest game in the tournament was a 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night, a victory advancing North Charleston to the championship game.
“Some of the scores, at the end, were not really a true reading of how the games went,” head coach Kenny Wilkinson said. “We were able to score runs late to push ahead but most of the games were very close through five or six innings. Our kids did a great job of getting timely hits all through the tournament. We got great pitching and really played great defense. Our defense was really the difference.”
Former West Ashley High School product Mike Poulos, who plays at College of Charleston, picked up two wins on the mound in the World Series. He won the opening game of the tournament and posted the win in the championship game. Poulos also had two hits and three RBIs during the finals.
Stratford graduate Dylan Stewart, Fort Dorchester rising senior Jalen Vasquez, and Stratford graduate Cody Kinard also collected pitching victories.
Offensive leaders during the World Series included Tanner Steffy (College of Charleston), C.J. Belton (Fort Dorchester), Rodney Griffin (West Ashley) and Jeffrey Ziegler (Berkeley).
North Charleston also went undefeated in the state tournament in June, claiming their 18th state championship. The Dixie Majors program is for players aged 17-19.
North Charleston’s Pre-Majors (15-16) team reached the finals of their World Series before losing, 13-9, to host Sterlington.