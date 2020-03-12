North Charleston church's rendition of March Madness will benefit foster children

Consider last year's basketball event a trial run since it was Life Center Cathedral Church’s first shot at shedding light on the number of children in foster care who are in need of a loving home.

This time around, the North Charleston church is going all out this Saturday for their benefit basketball tournament.

The event is titled March M.A.D.N.E.S.S., which stands for Making A Difference And Encouraging Someone Special. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the new North Charleston Athletic Center.

+4 Formerly fallow ground in North Charleston coming to life with new $14M athletic center Tucked between neighborhoods, a commercial corridor and the interstate, property resting in the heart of North Charleston that has been mostly dormant in recent years is increasingly coming to life.

“We’re trying to raise awareness about the dire need for homes and families of children awaiting adoption,” said Shamon Smith, one of the coordinators of the event and a member of the church.

Smith said several businesses and organizations have signed up to play in the tournament, including T-Mobile, Walmart and a team of first responders from around the Greater Charleston area.

In addition, several advocacy agencies will be on site passing out information on how to become foster parents and adoptive parents. They include Lifeline Children’s Services, Bethany Christian Services, Grace Epicenter and Guardian Ad Litem.

Other community services also will be available, along with a voter registration booth. A woman who was once in foster care will share her experience with those in attendance at noon.

As recently as June 2019, the S.C. Department of Social Services estimated a need for at least 1,500 foster families across the state, and hundreds of kids who are awaiting adoption.

With the help of church leadership and the North Charleston community, Smith said she hopes Saturday’s event will help bring those numbers down.

“This event is important because it shows our children that we care,” she said. “We can’t thank everyone for joining our cause and we hope we’re able to make a difference.”