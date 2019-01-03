In a last ditch effort to save the community’s beloved Tom Conley Park, the Ladson Youth Organization made the tough decision to sell a special piece of its property to Berkeley County.
Tom Conley is the same park that in 2016 was one of several nationwide to receive funding for a major renovation project through a partnership between Major League Baseball and MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.
Now, the youth organization wants to purchase Tom Conley from a private owner and will use its green space at the corner of Sangaree Parkway and Longleaf Road to make it happen. The county has agreed to pay $300,000 for that land.
Paperwork needs to be completed, but both sides are on board for the sale.
The green space is 6.6 acres of land and has baseball fields and already serves the community well. County Councilman Tommy Newell, who is also president of Tom Conley Park, said the county plans to maintain the property as a recreational space for residents.
“We kind of knew we would have to make this deal,” Newell said. “But Tom Conley Park is an important space for our community and we want to preserve it.”
The Ladson area was in danger of losing the park, located at 364 Tom Conley Park Road. Newell pointed out that most parks are funded through municipalities. Tom Conley, however, has to find other ways to stay alive.
The landowner, who wants to remain anonymous, decided last year that he wanted to sell the property. That’s when the Ladson Youth Organization, a nonprofit that provides positive activities for local kids, sprang into action.
The group wants to save the park from turning into just another group of houses in the growing, residential area.
The appraisal value of the property is $775,000, but the owner cut a deal and is only asking for half of that from the youth group.
“He realizes how important this park is to the community, and we’re just really grateful for his generosity” said Newell.
Last year, the Ladson group tried fundraisers to acquire the $387,500. But when those efforts fell short, they decided to sell the green space near Sangaree Library.
The $300,000 is a major step, and the owner will allow the local group time to get the remaining funds.
Dozens of residents have testimonials of their experiences at Tom Conley Park, from bringing their kids to play, to memories of using the facility when they were younger.
John Williams, the lawyer for Berkeley County who is finalizing the transaction, said it’s a win-win for both parties.
The deed on the land needs to be altered to make the deal go through, and that part has been tricky, said Williams. But both sides expect it to happen, and are looking forward to completing the purchase.
“It’s important to maximize recreational facilities for our residents, and this move helps us do that,” Williams said.