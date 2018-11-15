COLUMBIA — They won.
So much for the compliments.
Tenth-ranked South Carolina flubbed, slipped, kicked and nearly threw away a 69-57 win over Clemson Thursday, a disaster of a third quarter removing most of a 16-point lead and giving the Tigers a shot at an historic upset. Clemson (2-1) came into the game having lost eight straight to USC by an average of 26.6 points and 90 of its last 91 games against Top 25 competition.
Yet there the Tigers were, their former best player suited up for USC and with a first-year coach, trailing three at a place with a crowd that’s been the nation’s best in attendance four straight seasons. Te’a Cooper put her head down, scored and converted the three-point play, and the Gamecocks (2-0) pulled away in the final three minutes.
“I just thought the whole game, the zone bothered us. They were just stunting us and keeping it on one side of the floor,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We just didn’t handle that well. I don’t think I prepped them enough.”
The game featured 53 fouls and 55 turnovers. There were five 3-pointers, Bianca Jackson sinking one late in the game to clinch the win. USC shook off a slow start and took a 16-point lead into halftime, but the second half was a street fight.
The Gamecocks won anyway, which says something. It wasn’t something Staley expected to have to say in a one-sided rivalry where she hoped to see a tight, flowing game in advance of hosting No. 9 Maryland on Sunday.
“We certainly knew an uglier game, rather than a prettier game, would favor us,” Clemson’s Amanda Butler said. “Maybe the uglier, the better. And that’s OK.”
Cuevas-Moore sits
Staley said she was leaning toward sitting Bianca Cuevas-Moore for the game and followed up on it. She expects the fifth-year guard to play Sunday.
Trending up
* Te’a Cooper continues to show why she can be USC's leading scorer, putting up 15 points and having the big bucket when the Tigers cut the score to three. Ty Harris also shook off a rough start to score 11 points with six rebounds and six assists.
* The Gamecocks blocked 16 shots, tied for the high in Staley’s 11-year tenure. Freshman Victaria Saxton led the way with five, while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had four to up her season total to seven.
“We’ll see how we can block shots on Sunday because the competition will be a real challenge for us,” Staley said. “I hope it continues, because it was pretty impressive today.”
* Alexis Jennings was expectedly rusty after offseason knee surgery, but had a crucial three-point play in the fourth to give USC a 10-point lead. She ended with eight points, five boards and two blocks.
Trending down
* The Gamecocks had 27 turnovers, 17 by its starting backcourt. Clemson stayed in a zone and forced a lot of cross-court rainbow passes that were tipped to orange jerseys.
“When you throw the ball away 27 times, that’s pretty uncharacteristic and unexpected,” Staley said. “I can get 15, 16 turnovers, but 27?”
* Staley said after the season-opening win over Alabama State that USC would be a good 3-point shooting team. The Gamecocks hit four of 18 against Clemson, although Jackson’s put the game to bed.
* The third quarter was a horror movie. USC had eight points and 10 turnovers as the Tigers trimmed a 16-point deficit to three.
“(Staley) really was stressing snaking, getting the ball in the middle,” Cooper said. “She was stressing everything we didn’t do.”
No fear
Freshman Elysa Wesolek of Charleston may find it difficult to play major minutes this year, but Staley didn’t hesitate to put her in during the disastrous third quarter. Wesolek wouldn’t be on the team if she wasn’t talented, but even in the first days of the season, it was apparent she could supply something the other Gamecocks weren’t on Thursday.
She’ll play hard, no matter what. She ended with one point, two rebounds and a steal in five minutes.
Coming up
The Gamecocks play the first of eight Top 25 matchups (with a possibility of two more) Sunday when No. 9 Maryland comes to town. It’s a return game from last year, when USC won 94-86 in College Park.