COLUMBIA — Maybe they could slip a few bucks to the scoreboard operator and ask him to put a “3” up there instead of the “1” beside “QTR.”
If anybody asks, it’s a malfunction. Resembling the way the South Carolina football team has played at the beginning of most of its games this season.
“I can’t answer that question,” left tackle Malik Young said when asked about USC's slow starts. “We just got to execute, got to make plays.”
The Gamecocks have been outscored, 74-26, in the first half of their last four games. To their credit, they’ve won two of them and came back from 16 down in the third quarter to pull even with Texas A&M.
But they still lost that one.
On Saturday, USC plays an Ole Miss team that likes to throw deep early and often. Wanting and needing to score to make up for its SEC-worst defense, the Gamecocks hope to break the jinx.
It’s a problem. It gets fixed once the troubling areas are identified and the solution is presented.
Right?
“Starting slow, I don’t know what the answer is,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We’ve exhausted about every measure we could as far as how we manage our team.”
The initial possessions reads like a Halloween script:
• Pick-six against Georgia.
• Three-and-out, then a fumble at Kentucky.
• Three-and-out followed by an interception against Tennessee, which was almost exactly what happened against Texas A&M (there was a punt to start the game against the Aggies).
The offense has shown it can go fast. It has shown it can hit explosive plays.
It’s also shown how patient it can be in setting up plays for later, such as a 73-yard pass to Bryan Edwards in the third quarter against Tennessee that preceded the tying touchdown.
Of course, being patient while playing from behind isn’t always advisable.
Left guard Zack Bailey held a long pause before answering. “When you’re looking at it, sometimes guys are emotionally somewhere else at that time or they’re blocking their guy, and they don’t have the right angle,” he said. “It’s just really focusing in on what you have to do.”
The lack of definitive answers is what makes it so frustrating. In the second half, particularly the third quarter, the Gamecocks have outscored opponents, 79-37. Take away the disastrous third against Georgia and it’s 79-16. It's apparent they can do it then, so why can't they do it earlier?
Halftime speech? Destroyed cooler? Joe Morrison’s spirit floating around the corner, Marlboro still cupped in a ghostly hand, advising them to shape up?
“I don’t know. There’s no concrete answer,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “We’re going to keep trying and figuring out what we can do.”
Strangely, Bentley has played better when he’s behind. While the Gamecocks’ early struggles aren’t pinned solely on him, he’s the one who gets the praise, and the scorn.
Muschamp didn’t want to give away any game plan that Ole Miss could pick up on, but Bentley mentioned a potential solution.
“I think maybe coming out up-tempo may help us more. Sometimes it feels like we go to up-tempo to kind of get us started sometimes,” he said. “I do know that we’re going to need to come out playing well, especially this week knowing that they’re really good on offense.”
USC has shown it can be really good on offense as well, but only in doses.
Saturday needs to present a full meal.