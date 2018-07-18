MOUNT PLEASANT -- The halfway point, the singles round of 16, finally has arrived for junior tennis' USTA Girls 18 National Clay Courts Championships, just in time to stay ahead of the rains.
And doubles partners Emma Navarro and Chloe Beck along with College of Charleston 2019 recruit Slade Coetzee give the tournament a distinctive Charleston look.
UCLA- bound top seed Abigail Forbes of Raleigh, N.C., led the other survivors of Day 4 on Wednesday at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant, but No. 2 seed Andrea Cerdan of Bloomfield, N.J., was upset by unseeded Alexandra Yepifanova of Aventura, Fla., 6-2, 6-1.
Navarro's 24-game winning streak in the tournament came to a quick halt, but the fifth seed and product of LTP Tennis pulled her game together late in each set to nail down a 6-4, 6-4 victory over hard-hitting 17th seed Emma Jackson of LaGrange Park, Ill.
And Beck, the 16th seed from Watkinsville, Ga., and part-time Randy Pate Academy player, got her game clicking just in time to rally to win the first set and then dominated the second set with her collection of serve-and-volley, drop shot and lobs perfection for a 7-5, 6-0 conquest of 17th seed Sophia Hatton of Syracuse, N.Y.
However, 33rd seed Anna Ross of Pate Academy suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to talented young17th seed Kylie Collins of Savannah.
The big surprise of the day came from 33rd seed Coetzee, a 5-5 standout from Miami Beach, Fla., as she out-fought fourth seed Fiona Crawley of San Antonio, Texas, to claim a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory.
"I think the heat got to her," Navarro said about Jackson. "I didn't play great, but she played well.
"She had a big serve and she was hitting big shots, making me fall backward."
Jackson's sizzling passing shots down the lines and to the corners kept Navarro off the net much of the match. Navarro backed off a bit and turned to a more passive game, and the move paid off.
In the end, the Ashley Hall junior was popping big shots and Hatton was having trouble keeping balls on the court.
Navarro will take on 17th seed Page Freeman of Ashland, Mass., at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the round of 16. All eight round of 16 singles matches will be played on Thursday at LTP Tennis, starting at 8 a.m.
Beck, who finished off her rain-interrupted round of 64 match from Tuesday early Wednesday morning, suffered from cramping symptoms late in the first set, and received a visit from the trainer before rallying to win the last three games of the set.
"I felt like I was going to cramp, but I didn't," she said. "I managed to get through it with Gatorade and water."
About her second-set tactics that included three winning serve-and-volley volleys and one drop shot for the four points in a love third game, Beck said, "I love to come to the net, but it's hard to come in in singles. I'm very comfortable at the net."
Beck will play sixth seed Chelsea Kung of Fort Worth, Texas, in the round of 16 at 8 a.m.
Coetzee said she "had to stay aggressive and calm, just waiting for one ball" in her upset of Crawley. "She was very good," said the C of C recruit, who will face No. 12 Alana Wolfberg of Orlando, Fla., in an 8 a.m. round of 16 match.
Forbes, a 17-year-old high school junior bound for UCLA in 2019, used her flashy aggressive, athletic style of play to conquer 17th seed Zoe Howard of Chevy Chase, Md., 6-4, 6-1.
"I think I am getting a little better and more use to the heat," said the online-schooled 5-8 Forbes, who once considered training at LTP Tennis. "The Lowcountry is a little more humid than Raleigh."
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.