Michigan State showed the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team what a third-ranked team looks like up close on Monday night.
The No. 3 Spartans cruised to an easy 94-46 win, dropping the Buccaneers to 1-4 in the early part of the season.
“Certainly a very tough night, a tough matchup with the size that Michigan State has,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Certainly they are an amazing group of athletes who play well together.
“I thought our kids played hard. It’s been a tough road trip with Dayton and Michigan State in a three-day period. We will take some good out of it. It’s really important that we find some good to build on. Our team is a work in progress. We have a long way to go, but our men do have character and they want to win. We will fight through this tough early schedule, as we always do, and be ready for January and February.”
Sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler led CSU in scoring for the second straight game with 15 points. Freshman guard Malik Battle posted a career-high 11 points, while junior Sean Price added eight points.
Xavier Tillman paced four Spartans in double figures with 21 points, adding 10 rebounds as well.
Outsized and overmatched athletically, the Buccaneers managed to shoot just 28 percent from the field and made only 2 of 24 3-point attempts. The Spartans outrebounded CSU 54-28 while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.
CSU led 2-0 before Michigan State grabbed a 14-5 lead. A 12-0 run pushed the advantage to 26-7 with 10:26 remaining in the first half, and the Spartans held a comfortable 40-18 lead at the break.
By the middle of the second half, the lead grew to 66-30, and the Spartans led by 50 with under a minute to play.
CSU returns to action on Saturday, taking on Southern Utah in Johnson City, Tenn.