Stomach filled after tackling the Golden Corral buffet in Myrtle Beach, Berkeley High offensive lineman Hunter Powers reflected on how fearless he has to be when clearing space for running backs, or giving his quarterback extra time to throw.

Often, the 6-2, 270-pound senior is much smaller than the defender in his face. It’s a weird feeling since, in most cases, he’s usually the biggest guy in the room.

That’s not the case on the gridiron.

But it doesn’t matter to Powers.

“There are guys here bigger than me, but that honestly just motivates to play harder,” Powers said after a morning practice for Saturday’s North South All-Star game. “I’m competitive, so I’m not afraid to go up against anyone.”

The senior just wrapped up his third season at Berkeley and learned earlier this year that he had been invited to the game, one played between some of the best players from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Powers said Berkeley played some fierce competition this season, en route to an 8-3 season that included a second round playoff berth in Class AAAAA.

But at the Myrtle Beach practices, he quickly saw that he’s among the best of the best. And he did more than hold his own, said Randy Robinson, his head coach at Berkeley.

“I told him after practice that he’s doing a great job,” Robinson said. “He’s out there blocking 300-pound linemen and he just understands leverage and has quick feet. That’s nothing but hard work.”

Eight other Lowcountry players were invited to the game. They include linebacker Jaleen Richardson from Timberland, defensive back K’Ron Ferrell and wide receiver Lavel Davis from Woodland, and defensive back Will Pickren from Wando.

Others are defensive tackle Brandon Johnson and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson from Fort Dorchester, defensive end Tiquan Bright from Baptist Hill, and wide receiver Brody Hopkins from Summerville.

Most of them have received high praise in the Lowcountry, including Powers, who the Post and Courier ranked the No. 6 offensive lineman heading into the season.

He won't take all the credit for his great play. He says the Berkeley coaching staff and his teammates have helped him develop ever since he transferred from Latta High.

Robinson said he’s had a few colleges contact him about his star senior. After Saturday’s game, Powers is hoping a few others will reach out, increasing his options to play football at the next level.

“I know being here could open doors for me, so it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “But once I’m on the field, I can’t really worry about that. The main focus is playing the best game I can.”