No homecourt edge for Charleston's Emma Navarro at Credit One Bank Invitational

It was on the green clay of her hometown instead of the red clay of Paris, but the result was sadly similar for Charleston's Emma Navarro.

The 19-year-old Ashley Hall graduate, bound for NCAA Division I tennis at Virginia in the fall, faced off Tuesday against 17-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the Credit One Bank Invitational at LTP Daniel Island.

It was Fernandez who defeated Navarro in the finals of the Junior French Open last year, becoming the first Canadian woman to win a junior Grand Slam title since Genie Bouchard in 2012.

Fernandez, who has yet to graduate from high school, bested Navarro again on the green clay of Volvo Car Stadium, taking a 6-4, 6-0 victory on the first day of the team event put together by her father, Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro, and tournament director Bob Moran. They organized the event after the Volvo Car Open was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Navarro lost to Fernandez by a 6-3, 6-2 score in the Junior French Open final last year.

"This match was exactly the same," said Fernandez, who plans to turn pro after graduating from high school. "Honestly, it was hard in the beginning. I know Emma very well and she knows me, and I knew it would be a hard match. I pulled through the first set and kept the momentum going in the second set."

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 118 in the world, fought off three break points in the sixth game of the first set for a 4-2 lead. The lefty used quick feet and soft hands, taking several points with deft drop shots, to run out the match.

Her victory for Madison Keys' Team Kindness evened the score at 1-1 against Bethanie Mattek-Sands' Team Peace in the 16-player team event.

Earlier Tuesday, rising American star Sofia Kenin opened the return-to-tennis event with a 6-1, 6-1 win for Team Peace over fellow American Alison Riske. The third match, featuring Amanda Anisimova and Danielle Collins, was interrupted by rain. Charleston's Shelby Rogers was scheduled to play her singles match against Anja Tomljanovic in the nightcap.

Kenin won the first Grand Slam title of 2020 at the Australian Open back in January, then added her fifth WTA Tour singles title at the Lyon Open before the coronavirus pandemic shut down pro tennis in March.

"I knew I didn't have a lot of match play (recently), so I just tried to take my time and play my aggressive game," said Kenin, ranked No. 4 in the world.

"It wasn't easy," she said of the enforced break. "I felt like I was on a roll, and I tried to focus on staying healthy and working on my game the best I can. I was hitting almost every day, doing my fitness and trying not to be down on myself. It was tough for everybody with motivation, and I just tried to do my best to get ready."

The Kenin-Riske match provided a glimpse of pro tennis in the pandemic era, with no fans in the stands and no line judges on the court.

Players called their own lines, and ball kids wore gloves and masks, picking up balls in tubes to avoid handling them.

Tennis Channel announcers Ted Robinson and Tracy Austin called the action remotely, from Los Angeles.

In a player draft held Monday night, Team Peace captain Mattek-Sands picked Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Caroline Dolehide, Collins, Kenin, Navarro and Tomljanovic. Keys went with Anismova, Victoria Azarenka, Fernandez, Monica Puig, Riske, Rogers and Sloane Stephens for her Team Kindness.

The event already has raised some $200,000 for frontline health-care workers at the Medical University. It continues through Sunday, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. each day on the Tennis Channel.

Monday results

Sofia Kenin d. Alison Riske, 6-1, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez d. Emma Navarro, 6-4, 6-0

Danielle Collins vs. Amanda Anisimova, late

Shelby Rogers vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, late