He’s been to three different cities with new teammates and more expectations the higher he goes.
And yet, nothing seems to have changed for Seth Beer.
Just a couple of months ago, the hard-hitting outfielder from Clemson was taken 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the Major League Baseball draft.
College life ended quickly for Beer. And he doesn’t seem to be suffering from a hangover. In fact, he’s brought the party to the minors, and can’t seem to stop getting promotions.
Best in the farm system
On July 30, Beer was promoted to the Astros’ Class A-Advanced team in Buies Creek, N.C. That came after starting out in short-season ball and earning a promotion to low-level Class A ball. Through 29 games in low-level, Beer batted .348 with six homers and 16 RBIs. Equally impressive was his patience in those at-bats. The former Tiger drew 15 walks while striking out just 17 times.
Beer’s impressive stint in July earned him Astros Minor League Player of the Month, beating out more than 100 other prospects in their farm system.
Now in the Carolina League, Beer has kept the good times rolling, notching another homer and four RBIs though his first 11 games.
It’s exciting that Beer is able to show what he’s capable of at the pro level. Needless to say, Clemson, and the Tigers' opponents, already know what the Maryland native is made of.
His 2018 campaign in orange and purple included a .301 average and 22 homers, good for fifth in the nation.
Others from the Palmetto State
Beer isn’t the only draft pick from a South Carolina school making waves in pro ball. Here’s how some of the others are doing, including some of his former teammates:
• Former Clemson standout Ryley Gilliam has made 11 relief appearences in the short season league for the New York Mets' franchise. While he hasn’t recorded a win yet, his 1.69 ERA and 20 strikeouts are showing why the Mets wanted the Georgia native.
• Fellow Tiger reliever Jake Higginbotham is playing rookie ball with the Atlanta Braves after the franchise took him in the 11th round. Through his first 10 outings, he’s posted a 2-0 record with a 1.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
• South Carolina Gamecocks products Carlos Cortes and Adam Hill are currently teammates with Gilliam with the Mets' short season team. Cortes, a second baseman, is batting .268 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Meanwhile, Hill has made six relief appearances, good for a 1-1 record and 2.89 ERA.
• Coastal Carolina also sent two of its best players to MLB franchises. After starting off with a bat, Hanahan native Seth Lancaster is batting .198 for the Philadelphia Phillies short season squad.
• Georgetown native and fellow Chanticleer Kevin Woodall is still displaying his power, batting .247 with nine homers through his first 42 professional games. Woodall was picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the draft and was recently promoted from rookie league.