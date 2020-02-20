No. 1 Gamecocks top LSU, set up Sunday SEC championship scenario

COLUMBIA — It was expected, South Carolina playing like it did Thursday. The No. 1 Gamecocks had won 19 straight, all but three by at least 13 points, so a lethargic stretch was going to creep in sometime.
The Gamecocks woke up before it became a habit, and kept their championship goals intact. USC thumped LSU 63-48 to set up a Sunday title scenario.
If the Gamecocks (26-1, 13-0 SEC) win at No. 14 Kentucky Sunday, they clinch the top seed in the SEC tournament and the SEC regular-season championship. Mississippi State could also still claim the championship (in the event of a tie in the standings, each team would be credited), but the Gamecocks’ 81-79 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 20 delivered the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed.
With that in mind, perhaps it’s good USC handled the ball like it was a bag of cobras in the first half, and turned deaf ears to their budding National Freshman of the Year calling for the ball in the paint. Perhaps they needed to have it illustrated to them that it’s not all going to be rosy headlines and opponents just happy to be on the same court as the big bad Gamecocks.
In short, a first half like LSU on Sunday and the Gamecocks’ ring fingers will be as bare as they will be before the game.
