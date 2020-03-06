No. 1 Gamecocks maul Georgia in SEC Women's Tournament opener

GREENVILLE — South Carolina’s starting lineup was introduced with accolades before each name. It was “All-SEC First Team” guard Ty Harris, “All-Freshman Team” guard Zia Cooke and then center Aliyah Boston, whose list was so long it nearly delayed tipoff.
The No. 1 Gamecocks’ substitutes didn’t mind, but there was no doubt who deserved the shout-outs after an 89-56 SEC Women’s Tournament-opening win over Georgia on Friday.
“I thought we were a little rattled early on. Maybe it was just the rust of not playing on a Thursday,” coach Dawn Staley said. “But I think our bench has showed up all season long to give us a boost, and they gave us the boost we needed early in this basketball game.”
Destanni Henderson, Lele Grissett and Victaria Saxton (combined starts this year: zero) firmed a soggy start to the postseason with an electrifying burst off the bench. USC (30-1) was sleep-walking through another tournament opener with soft defense, rampant turnovers and poor shot selection until the trio entered.
“Starting doesn’t really impact how I play,” Grissett said. “It’s about how you finish, and if my team does good starting, and I’m coming off the bench, I’d rather do that.”
Leading 16-15, memories of last year’s tournament loss in the same building beginning to percolate, Staley put Grissett in the game. She immediately swiped a ball and out-ran her opponent for a layup.
A turnover and foul gave Saxton two chances at the line, where she converted one. A second Grissett steal became a layup from Henderson, then Saxton blocked a shot, got the carom and made her own layup.
Results: Seven points off three turnovers with a block and two steals. Time: 42 seconds.
The awards won by the starting five were grand but bench strength kept the Gamecocks on the path toward an unprecedented five tournament titles in six years.
“Any game that our starters have a hard time getting off quick, we always look at each other and say, ‘We got to come out with energy, we got to have energy,’” said Saxton, who missed USC’s one-and-done SEC Tournament appearance last year after a death in the family. “And we usually do that.”
Grissett finished with 12 points and four steals, Saxton with 11 and three blocks. Henderson had 10 points and seven assists.
Seeing them play extended minutes was no surprise, as Henderson and Grissett actually average more time per game than starter Brea Beal. Seeing them play well was no surprise, either, as all have been links in the chain of a magnificent season.
“Of course there might be some thoughts of, ‘I should play more, I should be starting,’” Staley said. “They’re not going to say that, but that’s what you want.”
The team’s chemistry has been flawless all season and Friday was no different. Old reliables Boston (nine points, 10 boards), Harris (15 points) and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (16 points) got their numbers but the bench won the game.
“It’s not that they’re not playing well, we just say we need more energy on the court to pick them up,” Grissett said. “We’re the trio off the bench to bring that energy.”
Slippery
Harris averaged two turnovers per game as the Gamecocks’ everyday point guard. She had four Friday.
“Just miscommunication in the beginning,” Harris said. “Just trying to get a feel for the game again.”
Huh?
The PA announcer welcomed each team to the floor by saying the No. 10 seed Lady Bulldogs were playing No. 7 seed USC. The Gamecocks, the country’s top-ranked team and SEC regular-season champions, quizzically looked at each other.
“I didn’t want our fans to hear seven, cause they tend to go off on the deep end. And they did,” Staley joked. “It was probably an honest mistake. I can’t see a whole lot without my glasses so maybe the announcer didn’t have her glasses on.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks play the Arkansas-Texas A&M winner at 5 p.m. Saturday in the tournament semifinals.