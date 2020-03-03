No. 1 Gamecocks dominate All-SEC awards in women's basketball

COLUMBIA — South Carolina made it very clear during its pursuit of an SEC regular-season championship that it still has several goals left to obtain.
But it’s always nice to be recognized on the way.
The Gamecocks put a stamp on a dominant season by cleaning up in the coaches’ all-conference awards released on Tuesday. Dawn Staley was named SEC Coach of the Year and center Aliyah Boston was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Boston was also named to the All-SEC first team, along with the freshman and defensive teams. She and Alaina Coates (2014 Freshman of the Year and 6th Woman of the Year) are the only two players in program history to earn multiple superlatives in a single season.
Staley received her fourth coach of the year award, all in the last seven years. Boston is USC’s fourth Freshman of the Year and third Defensive Player of the Year.
Ty Harris earned first-team honors while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was named to the second team. Zia Cooke was on the freshman team.
The Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992. Until Staley was hired in 2008, USC had one All-SEC superlative (Coach of the Year Susan Walvius in 2002).
They have had 20 since.
The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against the Georgia-Alabama winner at noon Friday. The tournament is in the second of a three-year stay in Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
2019-20 ALL-SEC COACHES’ AWARDS
First-team All-SEC
Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Ty Harris, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second-team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
All-Freshman
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Koi Love, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive
Que Morrison, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Faustine Aifuwa, LSU
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
SEC Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
SEC Coach of the Year: Dawn Staley, South Carolina
SEC Freshman of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
SEC 6th Woman of the Year: Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Alabama