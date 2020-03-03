No. 1 Gamecocks dominate All-SEC awards in women's basketball

COLUMBIA — South Carolina made it very clear during its pursuit of an SEC regular-season championship that it still has several goals left to obtain.

But it’s always nice to be recognized on the way.

The Gamecocks put a stamp on a dominant season by cleaning up in the coaches’ all-conference awards released on Tuesday. Dawn Staley was named SEC Coach of the Year and center Aliyah Boston was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Boston was also named to the All-SEC first team, along with the freshman and defensive teams. She and Alaina Coates (2014 Freshman of the Year and 6th Woman of the Year) are the only two players in program history to earn multiple superlatives in a single season.

Staley received her fourth coach of the year award, all in the last seven years. Boston is USC’s fourth Freshman of the Year and third Defensive Player of the Year.

Ty Harris earned first-team honors while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was named to the second team. Zia Cooke was on the freshman team.

The Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992. Until Staley was hired in 2008, USC had one All-SEC superlative (Coach of the Year Susan Walvius in 2002).

They have had 20 since.

The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against the Georgia-Alabama winner at noon Friday. The tournament is in the second of a three-year stay in Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

2019-20 ALL-SEC COACHES’ AWARDS

First-team All-SEC

Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Ty Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second-team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

All-Freshman

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Koi Love, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Faustine Aifuwa, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

SEC Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

SEC Coach of the Year: Dawn Staley, South Carolina

SEC Freshman of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

SEC 6th Woman of the Year: Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Alabama