No. 1 Gamecocks dominate All-SEC awards, as they did the season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina made it very clear during its pursuit of an SEC regular-season championship that it still has several goals left to obtain.
But it’s always nice to be recognized on the way.
The Gamecocks put a stamp on a dominant season by cleaning up in the coaches’ all-conference awards released on Tuesday. Dawn Staley was named SEC Coach of the Year and center Aliyah Boston was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Staley received her fourth COY prize, all in the last seven years. Boston is USC’s fourth Freshman of the Year.
The Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992. Until Staley was hired in 2008, USC had one All-SEC superlative (Coach of the Year Susan Walvius in 2002).
They have had 20 since.
The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against the Georgia-Alabama winner at noon Friday. The tournament is in the second of a three-year stay in Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
2019-20 ALL-SEC COACHES’ AWARDS
(Ties were not broken)
First-team All-SEC
- Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas
- Unique Thompson, Auburn
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
- Rennia Davis, Tennessee
- Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
- N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second-team All-SEC
- Jasmine Walker, Alabama
- Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
- Ayana Mitchell, LSU
- Khayla Pointer, LSU
- Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
- Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
- Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
All-Freshman
- Lavender Briggs, Florida
- Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
- Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
- Hayley Frank, Missouri
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Zia Cooke, South Carolina
- Jordan Horston, Tennessee
- Koi Love, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive
- Que Morrison, Georgia
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Faustine Aifuwa, LSU
- Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
SEC Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
SEC Coach of the Year: Dawn Staley, South Carolina
SEC Freshman of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
SEC 6th Woman of the Year: Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Alabama