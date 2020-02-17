No. 1 Gamecocks crush Vanderbilt, close in on SEC championship

COLUMBIA — LeaLea Carter popped a jumper on the break, then Mariella Fasoula backed down Aliyah Boston and scored following a turnover. By the time Chelsie Hall found the bottom of the net on the next fast break, Dawn Staley and South Carolina had had enough.
It was only four minutes into the game, but Staley had preached all week about avoiding an emotional letdown after whipping Connecticut on Feb. 10. She needed her No. 1 Gamecocks to take control.
The ensuing 25-2 run, including a 17-0 spurt, made sure of that. USC (25-1, 12-0 SEC) steamrolled Vanderbilt 95-44 Monday and moved one game closer to an SEC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
“I don’t mention it, but again, (associate head coach Lisa Boyer), she’s got it up on the board, it’s up in the locker room,” Staley said. “It’s something that we want to do, obviously, and we’re close to it.”
The Gamecocks host LSU on Thursday and are at No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday. Wins in both deliver USC each goal, although Mississippi State could still tie USC at the end of the year and also claim an SEC regular-season championship (ties are not broken for championships but are for the No. 1 seed, which USC would claim because of a win over MSU).
The next step after devouring UConn and knocking the Huskies from the top five for the first time in 253 weeks spanning 13 seasons - and pasting Auburn, then Vanderbilt - is winning the rest of the week. The Gamecocks began that mission emphatically with Monday’s rout.
But Staley won’t mention it, despite Boyer’s numbers on the board. She compared it to watching tennis, when it’s close to being done and players tense up.
“I just don’t want that to be our team,” Staley said. “I want to be as close to who we are and who we’ve been, all season long, throughout the remainder of our games. If we’re that, it will be.”
What that is is a dominant team, one that added Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White to the chorus. A former National Player of the Year, White echoed what several opposing coaches have said.
The Gamecocks have the look of a national champion.
USC again started hot, but Vandy (13-12, 3-9) got back in the game with transition offense. The Gamecocks settled down, regrouped on defense and began the punishment.
Junior Lele Grissett, usually the team’s seventh player, scored a team-high 14 points while four others had at least 10. USC controlled every facet of the game and turned a 13-10 lead with 5:48 to go in the first quarter to 30-10 at the end of the period.
Staley was left finding something to stress in practice the rest of the week.
“I thought we did pretty good against their zone. We’ll see a lot more on Thursday,” she mused. “Free throws is probably an area in which we could do a better job.”
Floor leader
Senior point guard Ty Harris, a strong candidate for SEC Player of the Year, came up limping in the final 50 seconds of the first half. She started the second half with a lot of tape around her left thigh, then took a seat halfway through the third quarter.
Harris spent the remainder of the game on the bench with an ice pack on her leg. She said after the game that she was fine.
“Just got kneed to the thigh,” she said. “A little stinger.”
No weak links
Grissett played 22 minutes and blocked three shots along with her 14 points.
“Lele’s playing energized,” Staley said. “She’s looking to attack the basket, she’s making people play her.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host LSU at 7 p.m. Thursday.