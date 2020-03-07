No. 1 Gamecocks barbecue Hogs, advance to SEC Women's Tournament championship

GREENVILLE — Aliyah Boston didn’t put a stranglehold on every freshman of the year prize in the country by shooting 3-pointers.
But she can make ’em.
Boston’s third-quarter 3 snapped an Arkansas run in a 90-64 South Carolina romp on Saturday, sending the No. 1 Gamecocks to their fifth SEC Women’s Tournament championship appearance in the last six years. USC (31-1) will play the winner of No. 9 Mississippi State and No. 16 Kentucky for the title at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“I’ve just been working on it. I’m not expecting to be able to go 100 percent,” said Boston, who finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. “I just figured, why not?”
The 3 began a 12-0 run to return Arkansas (24-8) where it was at the start of the period. With USC’s Destanni Henderson exploding for a game-high 21 points, the Gamecocks won going away.
“It can be hard sometimes coming off the bench, and not knowing the flow of the game, and having a slow start,” Henderson said. “Today I came out confident, ready to shoot the ball, playing good defense.”
Facing a 19-point halftime deficit, the No. 25 Razorbacks weren’t fazed. Not after they left USC dizzy in a quarterfinal tournament win last year, rudely ending the Gamecocks’ dreams of five straight tournament titles.
Their run made it a seven-point game with 14 minutes to go and USC was compounding the problem with poor shooting, poor rebounding and dreadful ball-handling. But there was no panic.
Boston, USC’s go-to option who was named SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and who will doubtless win all of the National Freshman of the Year prizes as well, was on the bench with her third foul. But after the media timeout, coach Dawn Staley summoned her.
“My message was, ‘I didn’t flinch, neither should you,’” Staley said. “We knew it was coming, at some point.”
Boston is a 6-5 center, known for her back-to-basket hook shots, putbacks off the glass and sometimes a feathery jumper from the line. She can shoot the 3, but it’s not a specialty — Boston was 1-9 all year and had already missed her first two Saturday.
Nevertheless, she couldn’t get a touch inside, and was standing wide-open on the wing when Ty Harris swung her the ball. With 4 on the shot clock, she had to do something.
The shot nestled in nylon, the Gamecocks breathed deeply and sprinted into another championship Sunday.
“It wasn’t designed,” Staley said. “They were playing so far off of Aliyah. She is free to take that shot. I’m comfortable with that shot.”
Staley paused.
“I don’t want her to get too comfortable,” she jibed.
Sneakerhead
Freshman guard Zia Cooke briefly left the game after a collision under the basket, where A’Tyanna Gaulden lost her footing and stepped on Cooke’s face. Cooke came back in but was holding an icepack on her right cheek after the game.
“It happens. It’s a sport where there’s contact involved,” she said, smiling even though a sizable shiner was forming. “She kind of stepped on my face a little bit.”
Cooke said there’s no doubt she’ll play on Sunday.