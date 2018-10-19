CLEMSON — Only eight teams in America remain unbeaten at this juncture in the college football season, and two of them square off Saturday at Death Valley in a crucial ACC showdown.
It's No. 3 Clemson and No. 16 N.C. State, two teams that have loads of history with one another, a healthy dose of bad blood and ACC Championship hopes on the line.
For divisional implications and College Football Playoff ramifications alike, this might be as big as it gets for Dabo Swinney's Tigers, who needed overtime to win two seasons ago after a missed N.C. State field goal in regulation, and last season needed a big-time special teams play in Raleigh to get the job done.
Here are four key factors going into Saturday's game:
The pressure
The jury is still out on whether Clemson and N.C. State can classify themselves as rivals, but one things is clear: there seems to be no love lost between these two teams, and when emotions are heightened, anything can happen.
N.C. State is a 17-point underdog, so the Wolfpack can play freely and loosely. Clemson is expected to win and very well might be out of the College Football Playoff picture if the scoreboard reads in N.C. State's favor. While the Tigers will also have the added hype of Homecoming Weekend, N.C. State can come in with little to lose and everything to gain.
Clemson's secondary
It has been said before, but it's worth repeating: Clemson's secondary is vulnerable and this N.C. State team is not an offense you want to be vulnerable against. Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley is a future NFL product and ranks No. 28 in the nation for passing yards, an ACC best. He has 10 passing touchdowns against three interceptions, and averages 12.5 yards per completion, a mark right in line with Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence (12.6). Finley also averages 324 passing yards per game and is going to want to take the deep shots downfield against Clemson's thinnest area of its defense.
"I think that we’re improving incrementally. We’re still not a finished product as a defense, but there’s been growth. There’s been improvement," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.
Third down success
Over the course of Clemson's bye week, the Tigers had a chance to do some self-evaluation. It is no secret, but the week only helped reinforce that the Tigers need to make third-down efficiency a priority heading into the second half of the season. Clemson only converts 41 percent of its third downs, a mark that is ranked 56th in the country.
As for who is No. 1 for third down conversions?
You guessed it. N.C. State is the best team in the nation when it comes to third down conversion percentage — even better than Alabama. The Wolfpack convert 61 percent of the time. Clemson's defense is holding opponents to a 28-percent success rate on third down. That battle is certainly one to watch.
The trenches
Close games are won and lost in the trenches and don't be surprised if Saturday follows that same script. Clemson has an elite defensive line, N.C. State has an elite offensive line.
Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell all returned to Clemson for games just like this one. So did Mitch Hyatt.
"Offensively, schematically (this is) probably as good a team as we will see all year long," Swinney said. "I've got a lot of respect for what I've seen on tape from these guys."
Prediction
Clemson 35, N.C. State 28