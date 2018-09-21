CLEMSON — Every year, there is one segment of spring practice and another during fall practice that Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney feels compelled to reserve for one task and one task only.

He holds a "Georgia Tech period in the spring" and a "Georgia Tech period in the fall." It's been that way for years.

Because the Yellow Jackets run such a unique offense, Swinney likes to start laying the groundwork for his annual ACC showdown with coach Paul Johnson months — in this case even six months — in advance.

That matchup has arrived with No. 3 Clemson (3-0) playing in Atlanta on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) against the Yellow Jackets (1-2).

Here are four factors to watch as Clemson looks to win its first conference game of the year:

Kelly Bryant

Clemson's senior quarterback sat out for the entire second half of Clemson's game against Georgia Southern with a chest injury last week. Swinney sent mixed messages about Bryant's status earlier this week, but later indicated that his starting QB will be ready to play.

Bryant has insisted that he is fine and will play.

Swinney was willing to confirm Friday that linebacker Kendall Joseph would not be playing because of a groin injury, which makes it reasonable to think that if he was hiding something about Bryant, he might have come forward with it.

Clemson's linebackers

Speaking of Joseph, on several occasions Clemson coaches have dubbed him the "quarterback of the defense," and the last thing they want is to go into the Georgia Tech game without him. Even with Georgia Tech star running back KirVonte Benson out for the year with a knee injury, the Yellow Jackets' running game is still dangerous. That said, J.D. Davis, Joseph's backup on the depth chart, has gotten valuable experience and had a strong fall camp. Davis should be ready to slide into the role as an upperclassman who knows Venables' system well.

Trevor Lawrence

The hotshot Clemson freshman quarterback is headed back to familiar territory. Lawrence is from Cartersville, Ga., about 45 minutes out of Atlanta, and is expected to have plenty of friends and family on hand for the occasion. If for any reason Bryant is a no-go at any point, the laid-back Lawrence has proven he is ready to handle any role Clemson needs him in.

Penalties

Clemson and Georgia Tech are tied at No. 30 nationally when it comes to fewest penalties, a ranking both would like to be much higher. The Tigers were undisciplined against Georgia Southern with seven penalties for 65 yards. Georgia Tech had five penalties for 35 yards in a loss to Pitt last week. On the road in a place that has not been kind to them in the past, Clemson must avoid mental miscues that a vulnerable, desperately-in-need-of-a-win Georgia Tech team could pounce on.

Prediction

Clemson 35, Georgia Tech 21