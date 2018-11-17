TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — "It'll be a lot more fun next week for the Iron Bowl," one Crimson Tide fan said outside Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday.
"Citadel players won't lay a hand on Tua," sniffed another member of the Tide faithful before No. 1 Alabama's 50-17 victory against the Bulldogs. "Two touchdowns and he's out of there."
But by halftime of what was likely college football's biggest mismatch this season, The Citadel Bulldogs had the attention of those Bama fans, and the rest of the football world. And no wonder — amazingly, the scoreboard read Alabama 10, The Citadel 10.
Dante Smith's 45-yard TD run, the longest surrendered by Alabama since 2015, and Jacob Godek's 48-yard field goal at the buzzer tied the score at 10-10. It was the first time the defending national champion has not led by at least 16 at halftime this season.
"The college football world is frozen in awe," 24/7Sports posted on Twitter.
Smith, a Porter-Gaud product, added a 44-yard TD run in the second half and finished with 130 yards on just nine carries — more rushing yards than Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State could run for against Alabama.
True to his word, Alabama coach Nick Saban started Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and he hit 8 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a TD in the first half.
But Citadel linebacker Russell Hubbs forced a fumble recovered by Ronald Peterkin to thwart one drive, and the Bulldogs' defense held the Tide to a 23-yard field goal on another series.
Alabama (11-0) turned the ball over again to The Citadel (4-6) on the second-half kickoff, and Godek had a 45-yard attempt to put the Bulldogs up 13-10 in the third quarter. But the kick was wide right, and the Crimson Tide rolled from there.
Tagovailoa finished 18 of 22 for 340 yards and three TDs, two in the second half, and ran for another score. Anfernee Jennings returned a Citadel fumble 18 yards for a TD as Alabama outscored the Bulldogs by 40-7 in the second half.