It's early in the high school baseball season, but it appears the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAAA is handling the pressure of being the hunted in 2021.

Summerville's 5-0 record includes a four-game sweep in the prestigious International Paper Classic preseason tournament. Summerville defeated Hartsville, 11-3, in the championship game after beating Carolina Forest, Hammond and Greenwood.

Summerville opened the regular season on Monday night, beating Cane Bay, 7-2.

Coach Bo Charpia said the Green Wave are handling the pressure of being the favorite to win the state championship. Summerville’s last title came in 2016.

“This is a group unlike any other I’ve had, in a good way,” Charpia said. “It’s just add water and watch them grow. They know what to do and they get after it every day, on the field and in the weight room. I know there will be some tough times but the character and leadership of this group will sustain us when it gets tough.”

The leadership begins with senior catcher Cole Messina, one of the state’s top prospects and a University of South Carolina signee. Messina showed no signs of pressure in last week’s tournament, hitting .625 with four doubles, two homers and nine runs batted in.

“We have set the ranking aside,” Messina said. “At the end of the day, I think we perform better with the pressure. We don’t care about preseason rankings. All that matters is that we are holding the trophy in June. That’s how we approach things. For me personally, this is my senior year and I just want to make as many memories as possible.”

Hanahan transfer Aidan Hunter, also a USC signee, is the ace of the pitching staff. Hunter is 2-0 and was named the most valuable player of the I.P. Classic. Another key senior is shortstop Lane Tobin.

But, the Green Wave also have two starting sophomores and two starting freshmen in the lineup.

“The younger guys are feeding off the older guys and it’s a pretty close-knit group,” Charpia said. “We have a lot of underclassmen that are starting but everyone seems to be playing with confidence. Winning a tournament like the I.P. Classic is a big boost.”

Other area baseball teams looking to contend for state titles include Wando and Berkeley in Class AAAAA, and Oceanside Collegiate and Bishop England in Class AAA.

Lowcountry track and field stars

Several local track and field athletes are currently performing as the state’s best in their respective events. Cane Bay sprinter Jayvion Johnson has the state’s best run in the 100 meter dash at 10.7 seconds. Teammate Jaylen Boudreaux is the top performer in the 400 meter hurdles (57.36 seconds).

Noah Ward of Philip Simmons has posted the best time (4:16.38) to date in the mile run and Wando’s Caleb Walker is tops in the javelin with a throw of 170 feet.

On the girls’ side, Charleston Collegiate’s Tessa Mudd has the state’s best pole vault at 12 feet, six inches.

All-Lowcountry basketball nominations

The Post and Courier is accepting nominations for the All-Lowcountry boys and girls basketball teams. Coaches are encouraged to nominate players, including class and statistics from the 2020-21 season. Email nominations to shelto66@hotmail.com.