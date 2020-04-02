No. 1 seeds Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Baylor advance in Hoops Frenzy bracket

There weren’t many surprises in the first round of Hoops Frenzy, our own version of the NCAA men's basketball tournament launched earlier this week to give March Madness fanatics something to do while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Votes cast online sent all four No. 1 seeds – Kansas, Dayton, Gonzaga and Baylor – to the next round.
To play Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.
Voting for second-round matchups began Thursday and ends Saturday at 1 p.m. Our readers will continue to pick winners for each round with the national champion announced April 13.
The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Friday’s sports section and after each round of voting.