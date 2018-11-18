COLUMBIA — Alexis Jennings is still recovering from minor knee surgery, Dawn Staley said, so she can only play in spurts.
One spurt gave No. 10 South Carolina a dominant beginning, and the next gave No. 9 Maryland the game.
The Terrapins ripped the Gamecocks 85-61 on Sunday, starting to erase an 18-6 deficit the moment Jennings left the court. Maryland (4-0) used its superior size and threw USC’s transition speed back at it as it embarked on a 26-1 run; Jennings re-entered, but the damage was already done.
“She did absolutely everything she could when she was in,” said guard Te’a Cooper, who scored 11 points. “We need her healthy for later on in the season more than these first few games.”
The Gamecocks suddenly couldn’t run a half-court offense and couldn’t hit a shot when they had an open one, their defense unable to contain the Terps’ shooters. Staley threw a full-court press at Maryland in the second half and the Gamecocks sliced the deficit to 11, but the Terrapins figured it out and got their offense re-synced to finish the comfortable win.
The Gamecocks started a stretch where they could play four AP top-10 teams over the next six games. On paper, Maryland looked the easiest.
“I’m not fretting,” Staley said. “The things we need to correct are correctable things, but you got to have willing participants to do that.”
USC heads northwest for the Vancouver Showcase and will play East Tennessee State on Thursday.
Cuevas-Moore sits
Staley said she was leaning toward sitting Bianca Cuevas-Moore for the game and followed up on it. Cuevas-Moore will travel to Vancouver, but her status is day-to-day.
Trending up
* Jennings is the key to the Gamecocks’ season. When she was on the floor, USC had a plan and tried to stick with it.
When she wasn’t, the offense devolved into a lot of freelancing and desperation. Jennings had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 15 minutes. The rest of the team had 52 points on 22-of-65 shooting.
She’s still working her way back to full strength, so there’s no telling how much she’ll play at the Vancouver Showcase, when the Gamecocks could run into No. 8 Oregon State and No. 1 Notre Dame. But she will play.
* The full-court press worked. If it had been a more manageable deficit to start, it’s probably a closer game.
“Probably something we’re going to have to do to generate some points from our defense,” Staley said.
Trending down
* Staley said USC would be a good 3-point shooting team after the season-opening win at Alabama State. The Gamecocks were 1-of-21 Sunday and have hit 5 of their last 39.
“We’re going to have to be a 3-point shooting team,” Staley said, mentioning USC’s lack of height.
* As explosive as Cooper can be, the offense is all her when she’s on the floor. The Gamecocks have to decide if she’s a point guard and scorer, or one of the two. It’s becoming predictable what USC will do when she’s on the floor (isolate her for a corner 3 or let her drive from the top).
* USC has had single-digit scoring quarters twice in its last two games and would have had a third without a late surge Sunday. It simply can’t keep happening.
No matter who’s on the floor, the Gamecocks have to have a set plan to get a bucket to break a drought. There must be one play they can design that will almost always work.
“We really wasn’t playing no defense, we wasn’t getting back,” Cooper said. “They did everything they was supposed to do, and we didn’t.”
Boards
The Gamecocks barely won the rebounding total against Alabama State and Clemson, but won them. That came to a screeching halt against Maryland, which won it 53-29.
“Rebounding is not a skill. It's a decision,” Staley said. “Maryland decided they wanted it more than we did."
Coming up
The Gamecocks head to the Vancouver Showcase, where they’ll play East Tennessee State on Thanksgiving and then see what the rest of the field gives them. Eight-ranked Oregon State is a possibility, as is No. 1 Notre Dame.