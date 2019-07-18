Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who last year stepped down from her post as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has been named a co-chair of the 2021 PGA Championship to be played at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.
Haley will join former PGA of America President Roger Warren as chairpersons of the 2021 PGA Championship Council.
The Council will focus on the hospitality sales efforts for the PGA Championship, which will be played for the second time on Kiawah Island. The Ocean Course also was the site of the 2012 PGA Championship.
Haley, who served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives before announcing her intention to run for governor in 2009, was the first female and first minority governor elected in the state's history. Her first term ran from 2011-14 and she was re-elected to a second term, serving until being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She held that position for nearly two years.
A native of Bamberg, Haley grew up in the Palmetto State and is a graduate of Clemson University.
Warren is the President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort. He served as the 34th President of The PGA of America from 2004-06 and is a member of the PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame.
"We are certainly fortunate to have two individuals the caliber of Nikki and Roger working together on behalf of our Championship Council,” said Scott Reid, Championship Director of the 2021 PGA Championship. "Their knowledge of this great state, and the relationships they have within it, are certainly remarkable and will benefit not only the 2021 PGA, but golf in the state of South Carolina for years to come."
The 2021 PGA Championship will be played May 20-23.