In just 18 months, what now is the second of golf's four major championships will be paying a return visit to the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA of America and Kiawah Island Golf Resort held a Tee-Off Reception Wednesday in Charleston to begin the corporate sales push for the 2021 PGA Championship.

Addressing those at the reception were Kiawah Island Golf Resort president Roger Warren, who is general chairman for the May 17-23, 2021 event; former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is co-chair of the championship council; and tournament director Scott Reid.

Haley, who recently closed on a home at Kiawah Island, said the 2021 PGA Championship will have a $200 million economic impact in the state of South Carolina with approximately 150,000 people attending the tournament.

"The 2012 PGA Championship was a bit of an experiment. The blessing is, not only was it great but we're about to make that a whole lot better," Haley said. "We can learn from everything we did in 2012. But also, the PGA is upgrading (the tournament) tremendously, upgrading it for business opportunities but also upgrading it for family opportunities."

When Rory McIlroy won the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012 by eight shots, the PGA Championship was held in August and was the final of golf's four majors; but the event was shifted to May before the 2019 tournament.

"The move from August to May is just phenomenal for this event. Not only the weather, which is going to be better. But it also protects us from hurricanes and storms which was an issue in August," said Warren.

Warren said the golf course may be in the best condition that it is at any time of the year and will pose a different challenge for the golfers. He said wind is more of a factor in May, and the direction of the wind can change from day to day.

"It was a challenge in 2012. It will be more of a challenge in 2021," added Warren, who noted that the Ocean Course is considered the most difficult golf course in America.

Warren said the 2012 PGA Championship was a learning experience and he thinks issues that arose from that tournament have been resolved.

"We did have an issue on the day we had to get everybody off the golf course because of the rain on Saturday. There were issues getting people out of parking lots and getting people off the island. We acknowledge that, and we have a plan to solve that," he said.

"The traffic transportation plan we had in 2012 worked. I think there was a misunderstanding on the part of people who came here and didn't understand the area. If you left downtown Charleston right now and drove out to the Ocean Course, it would take you an hour.

"We got everybody out there on those buses in an hour and a half. Those of us who experience big fan events like a Clemson game or a University of South Carolina game, we understand traffic. We understand having to wait to get in and out of parking lots.

"The fans who came here, they said it was great. They didn't talk about traffic. We'll try to help the (national) media who didn't understand it have a better experience with better information up front."

Haley added: "We're going to go out there and give it our best. We have the added benefit of knowing what worked and on every front saying 'how do we step it up a notch?' That includes traffic."

Friends of the Muni update

The planned $3 million renovation of Charleston Municipal Golf Course is on schedule to begin sometime around the first of the year. The City of Charleston committed $1.5 million toward the project with the rest being raised by the public through the Friends of the Muni (friendsofthemuni.com) campaign. Cash, pledges and city contributions are now up to approximately $2.4 million, according to the website. Construction bids are scheduled to go out Friday.

Two major fundraisers presented by Kiawah Island Club, Buck Lumber and Bluewater Markets are scheduled this week, a barbecue and auction that will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at The Sandcastle on Kiawah Island, and a golf tournament at Cassique on Saturday. Tickets for the barbecue and auction are $35, while the entry fee for the golf tournament is $1,000 per player or $4,000 for a foursome in the shambles tournament.

Stono Ferry Operation 36

Maggie Runyon, playing as a Division 2 player from 50 yards, was the medalist with a score of 29 in Stono Ferry Golf Academy's Operation 36 tournament. Jacob Jackson, playing as a Division 1 player from 25 yards off the green, was the junior medalist with a score of 30. The program is based on scoring 4 on each of nine holes.

Coming up

Oct. 28-29: 21st Berkeley Senior Invitational, Berkeley Country Club, $115 for members, $125 for guests, visit berkeleycc.com.

Nov. 1-3: Charleston City Senior Amateur, Municipal Golf Course, open to males 50 and older, $100 entry fee, entry deadline is Oct. 25, call 843-795-6517.

Nov. 11: Seabrook Island Club and Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club eighth annual Veteran's Day Charitable Golf Touring to support the Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, $70 for Seabrook Island Club members and $120 for non-members plus cart feet, call 843-768-2529 or email golf@discoverseabrook.com.

Nov. 16-17: Johnny Adams Mixed Team Championship, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, teams consist of one male and one female, $150 entry fee, entry deadline is Nov. 7, call 843-795-6517.

Dec. 7: Charleston Parent-Child Championship, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $60 per team entry fee, call 843-795-6517.

March 30: 2020 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Pete Porter, Sept. 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 169 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: Matthew Appleby.

Andy Burton, Sept. 28, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 137 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Mazza, Mike Harrison, Bubber Ulmer, Connor Burton.

Wendy Glover, Sept. 28, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 96 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Randy Van Name, Cathey Brennan, Dixie Smith.

James Ihrke, Sept. 28, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 132 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Chris Niceley, Bill Moffitt, Michael Ferrara.

Tom McDavid, Sept. 28, Club at Pine Forest, No. 17, 108 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Swehla, Dave Glaesser.

Aubry Alexander, Sept. 29, Summerville Country Club, No. 11, 155 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Steve Cooper, Jeff Ballard, Jamie Bennett.

Rob Boofer, Oct. 1, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 129 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Deb Boofer.

Gordon Isomura, Oct. 2, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 16, 120 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Greg Varley.

Jon Backlund, Oct. 4, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 153 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: John Kim, Jamie Phillips.

Judd Baker, Oct. 4, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 11, 171 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Anthony Tucker.

Bill Dillard, Oct. 6, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 156 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Tom Dickson, Alex Dickson.

John Bennett, Oct. 10, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 118 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Pete Thompson, Jim Petros, Mitch Jenkins.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.