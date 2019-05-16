NFL rookie sensation Nick Chubb and future Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier will be signing autographs and mingling with fans in Charleston on June 1.
The football players will be making appearances at separate Charleston Sports Pub locations. Perry Freeman, owner of four Lowcountry sports pubs, said landing the two stars on the same day kind of fell into his lap.
Chubb, a Cleveland Browns running back and standout at the University of Georgia, works with the same company that sponsors some of the LPGA golfers who will be in Charleston that week for the U.S. Women’s Open.
“His team reached out to us because he was going to be looking for fun stuff to do,” Freeman said. “There’s some Georgia fans in this area so we thought would be cool to have him come in and interact with everybody.”
Chubb will be at the West Ashley location, 1124 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., on June 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. His appearance is part of a larger, all-day parking lot event with live music, food, drinks and entertainment.
It’s free to attend, but autographs from Chubb are $35. For an additional $5, fans can take a picture with him.
For more ticket options, visit www.charlestonsportspub.com/nickchubbevent.html.
The Georgia product appeared in all 16 of Cleveland’s games last season, starting in nine. Still, Chubb posted 996 rushing yards with eight touchdowns, with another two receiving scores.
Grier will be at the Mount Pleasant location, 1909 North Highway 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. Autographs are $25 and an extra $10 to add a photo. For more, visit www.charlestonsportspub.com/willgrierevent.html.
The 24-year-old Charlotte native was Carolina’s third pick in the NFL draft, giving them a strong arm to back up – and one day replace – Cam Newton.
In two seasons at West Virginia, Grier posted 7,354 passing yards with 71 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. His father, Chad Grier, is the football coach and athletic director at Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Having both players in town continues a legacy that Freeman is proud of. Since the first pub opened in 2014, he’s brought marquee names to the Holy City.
For example, wrestling legend Ric Flair came to town in December 2017. And earlier that year, several Clemson players from the national championship team stopped by to visit with fans.
“For us it’s huge,” Freeman said. “We want to show our customers that we’re more than just a place to watch the games. We want to bring some of their favorite players here to add to the fan experience.”