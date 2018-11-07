Former Coastal Carolina football star Josh Norman, an all-pro defensive back in the NFL, has donated $1.5 million to his alma mater.
The school announced that Norman, a Greenwood native who currently plays cornerback for the Washington Redskins, made the largest donation ever by a former student-athlete.
Norman played for Coastal Carolina from 2008 to 2011 before getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.
According to the college, a large chunk of the donation will go toward the expansion of Brooks Stadium. The project includes increasing the football stadium capacity to at least 20,000 seats, adding luxury suites, an upper deck, and other amenities.
Funds will also be used to assist walk-on student athletes, and will benefit Coastal’s communication and theatre programs.
“Coastal taught me a lot about myself, and I will never forget the impact the professors had on where I am today in life,” Norman said.
Norman, 30, is in his seventh year in the NFL and in the middle of a five-year, $75-million contract with Washington he signed in 2016.
Norman has made a reputation for himself as a scrappy defender, dating back to his days in Conway. Norman holds the Coastal Carolina record for pass breakups and passes defended. He also ranks among the program's leaders in interceptions, unassisted tackles, forced fumbles and blocked kicks.
These and other accolades are why Norman became the third player in school history to get drafted.
“Josh has shown more than just a fondness for his alma mater, but a deep display of commitment to enhance and change the lives of our students,” said Matt Hogue, the athletic director at Coastal Carolina. “He has always been a true member of Teal Nation and a great ambassador for the University.”
In honor of his donation, the field house at Brooks Stadium has been named the Marrio and Josh Norman Field House after the NFL star and his older brother, Marrio Norman, who also played football at CCU.
Norman graduated from Coastal with a communications degree. Earlier this year, the school awarded him an honorary doctorate.