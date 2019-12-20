On those long scouting drives from S.C. State to Lake View High School, Gerald Harrison always expects to find pay dirt under the Friday night lights.

“Lake View produces some tough players,” said Harrison, a longtime assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

Arguably the toughest one to date is Darius Leonard, a scrappy linebacker who honed his skills in Orangeburg before making an instant impact in the NFL.

This week, Leonard was named to his first Pro Bowl in just his second year in the league. The game will be played on Jan. 20, 2020, in Orlando and aired on ESPN.

When the announcement came down, Harrison wasn’t surprised. He’s seen Leonard’s impact for the Indianapolis Colts since the team took him with their first pick in the 2018 draft.

But when he thinks about how far Leonard has come from his Lake View days, it’s hard for Harrison not to be impressed with the 24-year-old.

“I saw a guy who was maybe 6-foot-2, 180 pounds,” Harrison recalls when he saw Leonard play in high school. “He wasn’t the biggest guy, but he was running the ball, playing tight end and playing on defense. Just all over the field, and you could see his love for the game.”

The Colts were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week. But don’t blame Leonard. The star linebacker is tied for 20th in the NFL in tackles (104), seventh in interceptions (4), and has a defensive touchdown on the season.

In a weird twist, he was named an All-Pro last season, a more prestigious honor than being selected to the Pro Bowl. With this week’s selections, he now has one of each on his resume.

“It means a lot, especially coming from where I came from. A lot of adversity I had to go through and coming here and kinda proving everybody wrong,” the Nichols native told Fox59 in a recent interview. “Finally, everybody seeing what type of linebacker I am.”

Leonard played four seasons at S.C. State, under longtime head coach Buddy Pough. The talent was there, but Pough decided to redshirt the linebacker for a season because he was a bit undersized and wasn’t quite ready for the big stage.

But by the final game of that 2013 season, one thing became clear to Pough.

“I told our coaches that he may be the best player we have,” Pough said. “He had just worked so hard at practice and in the weight room. I just knew he was ready.”

That next season, Leonard started for the Bulldogs. He finished ninth in the tackles for the Mid-Atlantic Eastern Conference, 14th in sacks and sixth in forced fumbles.

By his senior year in 2017, the Lake City legend led the MEAC in tackles and finished second in sacks. Indy traded away their first round pick in 2018, but with their first pick in the second round, they scooped the defensive specialist. The rest is history.

“For us, it shows that SC State can produce a first-rate player,” Pough added. “And for Darius, it just shows how hard he works. “He probably felt disrespected by not making the Pro Bowl last year. So this time around, he didn’t give them much of a choice.”