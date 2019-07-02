NFL star André Roberts, baseball standout Terrence Smalls and women's soccer player Mariana Garcia head The Citadel's Athletics Hall of Fame class for 2019.
Football standout James Lee and honorary inductee Wade St. John round out the five-member class.
The Hall of Fame banquet is set for Sept. 20 at the Charleston Marriott.
Roberts (class of 2010) was a two-time All-American wide receiver at The Citadel before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the Redskins, Lions, Falcons and Jets before signing with Buffalo in the off-season.
Last year, he became the second Citadel player to be selected to the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro as a kick returner.
Smalls (class of 1998) was first-team all-Southern Conference as a shortstop, ranking second in league history with 115 stolen bases. As a senior, he hit .375 with 71 runs scored, 49 stolen bases and 42 RBI, and was picked in the 24th round by the Miami Marlins in the 1998 MLB Draft.
Garcia (class of 2014) is the only Citadel women's soccer player to be named SoCon freshman and player of the year, with 37 career goals. She was a four-time member of the SoCon Honor Roll, twice SoCon all-academic and twice received the Commissioner's Medal.
Lee (class of 1971) was a honorable-mention All-American as a defensive lineman as a senior, as well as first-team all-SoCon. He also was a long jumper and triple jumper in track.
St. John (class of 1964) played quarterback for The Citadel's first SoCon championship football team and enters the Hall of Fame as an honorary member. He is the only former Citadel athlete in the Society of 1842, which includes those who have donated more than $1 million to the school. He also is a member of The Citadel Brigadier Foundation Chairman's Club, and the Order of the Tartan.
St. John teamed with John McAleer to lead the effort to fully endow the Tangerine Bowl Team Scholarship, one of only four TCBF endowed scholarships.