NFL player turned 'Dancing with the Stars' champion brings message to Baptist Hill students

Before he had an NFL career and authored a best-selling book, Rashad Jennings was a fifth-string running back in high school who ate Skittles and drank Sprite on the sideline because there was no way he’d ever be asked to play in a game.

Standing in front of a group of wide-eyed students in the library at Baptist Hill Middle/High School on Friday, Jennings explained how all of that changed one surreal Friday night in 2003 when the four running backs ahead of him on the roster all went down with injuries.

Jennings was a junior at the time and had never played in a real high school game. Reluctantly, his coach at Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia called his name. And Jennings answered.

He scored four touchdowns (two on offense, two on defense) to lead his team to victory.

“I’m a living witness that dreams do come true for unlikely people,” he told more than 100 students, teachers and staffers at the school.

While fielding questions about the type of car he drives and his motivation to write books, Jennings also delivered a message of hard work and the importance of focusing on goals in the face of adversity.

The Charleston County school was the latest stop for Jennings on his book tour. The former NFL running back and “Dancing with the Stars” winner is promoting his new book, “Arcade and the Fiery Metal Tester”.

It’s the third book in his Coin Slot Chronicles series, and focuses on a boy whose inquisitive nature takes him on explorations where he learns more about friendship, self confidence and perseverance.

All of those ideals factored into Jennings’ success. After that Friday night his junior year, he realized he had a real shot at playing college football.

He worked twice as hard in school to boost his 0.6 GPA, and eventually played football at Liberty University. From there, Jennings was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He played four years in Jacksonville, one year for the Oakland Raiders, and his final three seasons with the New York Giants.

Jennings never quite broke through as a mainstay rusher, but he did start all 16 games for New York in 2015. That year, he rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns.

Eighth-grader Jadarius Meggett said it was motivational to meet a professional football player who also writes books.

Eric McCanick, a ninth-grader who plays junior varsity football for Baptist Hill, was equally impressed.

“He inspired me because he had a really low GPA and worked hard to get better,” McCanick said. “He could’ve dropped out or did something else, but he kept on pushing.”

Jennings retired from football in 2016 and a year later was featured on the TV show "Dancing with the Stars." He won it all that year, besting other celebrities like Mr. T and U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Today, Jennings is a regular on Fox Sports TV, offering his opinion on developments across the NFL. And he’s also dedicated to authoring more books.

His first book, “THE IF IN LIFE: How to Get Off Life’s Sidelines And Become Your Best Self”, became a New York Times bestseller in 2018.

“Whatever you want to be in life, you have to prepare for it,” Jennings said. “I’m no different than you. I’ve had struggles, but I had to teach myself to focus and work hard. Everyone in this room is capable of the same thing.”

Standing in the back room, Gwendolyn Benton, a high school instructional coach at Baptist Hill, applauded Jennings for his desire to speak to the youth.

For Benton, it’s refreshing to see a football player who’s dedicated to excelling in other parts of life.

“That’s what I want our kids to know,” Benton said. “There's more than one avenue to be successful. Rashad understood that and that’s why we wanted him here today.”